Before and After: Kitchen Reinvention Extraordinaire

If you've ever fancied the idea of a more open plan home but have no idea how you could go about it, you need to take a look at this kitchen/dining room design from MoovDesign. They have taken a formerly sad waste of space corner and repurposed it as a stunning, fresh and modern kitchen that, despite being on the smaller side, is perfectly practical and even has an integral breakfast bar.
We love the clean lines, use of natural wood and the way this space has been transformed almost beyond recognition, but there is something so natural about the new functionality. In short, this is a project that makes a new addition truly feel part of a home and we are huge fans!
Not too much wrong here, is there? The space is a good size, the decorating is neutral and, all in all, we think this is one of the most positive before pictures that we have ever come across. The only thing you could say is that the proportions are a little odd, thanks to a lot of the adjoining room jutting in.
Boxed in, the small kitchen that is housed in the adjacent room is perfectly usable but it does feel almost excluded from the rest of the house, like cooking is a punishment. We know that all changed though…
Seriously, is this not one of the most natural and fabulous transformations that you have ever seen? Far from being the most complicated project we have ever shown you, we think the impact is one of the best as simply slicing through that enclosing wall has altered the room beyond all recognition.
We love this beautiful, light and airy room and now we see it in situ, it's far from as small as we expected it to be. The amount of storage in there alone is amazing!
What can be better, especially for keen amateur cooks, than being able to converse and socialise with the people they are cooking for? Not much, we think! Food is such an important part of family life that being able to adapt for people's tastes and experiment as you go is vital and this space makes it all possible.
Long countertops offer the practicality that is needed, tall cupboards bring more storage than we would have thought possible and little touches of natural wood just pep up the minimal white scheme. This is a kitchen that has such a happy vibe.
You know by now that we always go a little wild for things like inset shelving so we are loving the use of wall space to house, we presume, cookery books and other fun tomes. Just imagine how lovely it must be to be able to ask someone seated at the breakfast bar for a particular recipe and for them to reach round and grab it.
The breakfast bar itself is a great inclusion as it encourages sociable interaction and offers a good alternative to more formal dining. With a kitchen this cute we think it should be called a breakfast/lunch/dinner bar, as why would you eat anywhere else?
Panning back, you can see just how well put together this room is. A comfortable, relaxed vibe really permeates this spot and, with natural wood flooring drafted in to match the skirting and other finishing touches, the whole feel is so warm, homely and almost familiar.
Simply decorated, the gentle way that function has been catered for really steals the show and we bet this is the favourite room in the house for everyone that lives here!
