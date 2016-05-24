Before and After: Kitchen Reinvention Extraordinaire

If you've ever fancied the idea of a more open plan home but have no idea how you could go about it, you need to take a look at this kitchen/dining room design from MoovDesign. They have taken a formerly sad waste of space corner and repurposed it as a stunning, fresh and modern kitchen that, despite being on the smaller side, is perfectly practical and even has an integral breakfast bar.

We love the clean lines, use of natural wood and the way this space has been transformed almost beyond recognition, but there is something so natural about the new functionality. In short, this is a project that makes a new addition truly feel part of a home and we are huge fans!