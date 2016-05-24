8 eye-opening floor transitions that are works of art

It's unlikely that you will want every room to be finished with the same kind of flooring or for every room to feature just one style. Done well, how you transition between different styles can be a work of design art and we want to help you to get it perfect.
From combining wood with rugs through to parquet pattern clashing, we've found some amazing ways to make you floor a real showstopper. So, kick off your shoes and let's take a wander through some fabulous flooring ideas!
Wood flooring is a firm favourite for every type of home but, en masse, it can look a little too hard and unforgiving. We think a great way to get around this issue is to add a rug. The way the soft wool meets hard wood looks great and adds a valuable extra texture. Plus, you can go wild with some accent colours!
In a more practical space, such as a garage or workshop, we think different flooring materials are essential. You want something easy to clean where you might encounter spills but then grippy, safe walkways that you can use as well.
We think this space, from Garagetek UK, is amazing and having used vibrant colours, you can't misunderstand where is a safe spot and a potential hazard. It also looks great!
Patterned parquet is such a luxury flooring choice but to really ramp up the impact, why not choose to edge a room with linear lengths of wood? The complementary material makes it all work together, while the drastically different style of design makes the more fancy parts stand out.
Kitchen floors need to be practical and hygienic but that doesn't mean they can't be pretty. To add some extra pizazz, we think a mixture of small and large tiles looks great. You could even use the different sizes to mark out specific areas.
We adore the unapologetically defined transition from hallway to stairs here, with a neutral, plain carpet being in place on the ground floor and abruptly meeting a super striped number on the ascent to bedrooms. The plain version helps to make the space look larger while the stripy stairs seem to stretch out into infinity. Gorgeous!
You don't only have to focus on alternating patterns when making your flooring transitions a little more fun. You can also think about the materials themselves.
The size of this fireplace hearth essentially makes it part of the floor and we think that rustic brick work makes for an incredible contrast with the super smooth wood.
If you don't want to mix and match materials or textures, why not make your flooring transition happen through colour? Whether you have a tiled, wooden or painted floor, you can gradually incorporate the colour of the next room so as to make the move gradual and seamless. This could work really well with en suite bathrooms!
Isn't this hallway gorgeous? The eye-catching black and white design is the perfect companion for the more muted and pared back black stairs and what a great way to demonstrate that you have moved from the entrance into the main part of the house.
