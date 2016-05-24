Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 eye-opening floor transitions that are works of art

press profile homify press profile homify
LIMESTONE FLOOR TILES, DT Stone Ltd DT Stone Ltd Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Loading admin actions …

It's unlikely that you will want every room to be finished with the same kind of flooring or for every room to feature just one style. Done well, how you transition between different styles can be a work of design art and we want to help you to get it perfect.

From combining wood with rugs through to parquet pattern clashing, we've found some amazing ways to make you floor a real showstopper. So, kick off your shoes and let's take a wander through some fabulous flooring ideas!

1. Soft and hard work well together

Noble Walnut Satin Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Noble Walnut Satin

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

Wood flooring is a firm favourite for every type of home but, en masse, it can look a little too hard and unforgiving. We think a great way to get around this issue is to add a rug. The way the soft wool meets hard wood looks great and adds a valuable extra texture. Plus, you can go wild with some accent colours!

2. Clearly defined walkways are a God send

Another fantastic makeover for a client based in Henley on Thames by Garageflex Garageflex Classic style walls & floors garageflex,garage storage,garage flooring,bike storage,floor tiles,wall storage
Garageflex

Another fantastic makeover for a client based in Henley on Thames by Garageflex

Garageflex
Garageflex
Garageflex

In a more practical space, such as a garage or workshop, we think different flooring materials are essential. You want something easy to clean where you might encounter spills but then grippy, safe walkways that you can use as well.

We think this space, from Garagetek UK, is amazing and having used vibrant colours, you can't misunderstand where is a safe spot and a potential hazard. It also looks great!

3. Patterns and linear lines amplify each other

Versailles Light Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Versailles Light

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

Patterned parquet is such a luxury flooring choice but to really ramp up the impact, why not choose to edge a room with linear lengths of wood? The complementary material makes it all work together, while the drastically different style of design makes the more fancy parts stand out.

4. Neutral tones work well with alternative patterns

LIMESTONE FLOOR TILES, DT Stone Ltd DT Stone Ltd Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
DT Stone Ltd

LIMESTONE FLOOR TILES

DT Stone Ltd
DT Stone Ltd
DT Stone Ltd

Kitchen floors need to be practical and hygienic but that doesn't mean they can't be pretty. To add some extra pizazz, we think a mixture of small and large tiles looks great. You could even use the different sizes to mark out specific areas.

5. Plain and patterned carpets work well together

Lauderdale Crown Floors Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Crown Floors

Lauderdale

Crown Floors
Crown Floors
Crown Floors

We adore the unapologetically defined transition from hallway to stairs here, with a neutral, plain carpet being in place on the ground floor and abruptly meeting a super striped number on the ascent to bedrooms. The plain version helps to make the space look larger while the stripy stairs seem to stretch out into infinity. Gorgeous!

6. You can play with different textures

Rough Grey Oak Oiled Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Rough Grey Oak Oiled

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

You don't only have to focus on alternating patterns when making your flooring transitions a little more fun. You can also think about the materials themselves.

The size of this fireplace hearth essentially makes it part of the floor and we think that rustic brick work makes for an incredible contrast with the super smooth wood.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Go a little crazy for colour

Colored wood flooring in Glasgow and Edinburgh showrooms , TF TF Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Engineered Wood Brown
TF

Colored wood flooring in Glasgow and Edinburgh showrooms

TF
TF
TF

If you don't want to mix and match materials or textures, why not make your flooring transition happen through colour? Whether you have a tiled, wooden or painted floor, you can gradually incorporate the colour of the next room so as to make the move gradual and seamless. This could work really well with en suite bathrooms!

8. Statement patterns and solid colours are the best of friends

Sagres Avenue Floors Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Avenue Floors

Sagres

Avenue Floors
Avenue Floors
Avenue Floors

Isn't this hallway gorgeous? The eye-catching black and white design is the perfect companion for the more muted and pared back black stairs and what a great way to demonstrate that you have moved from the entrance into the main part of the house.

For more fabulous flooring inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Eye-Catching Bathroom Flooring.

This Family Home is a Style Inspiration
Our comments section is for you! So, let us know which of these flooring transitions you liked best...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks