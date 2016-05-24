8 eye-opening floor transitions that are works of art

It's unlikely that you will want every room to be finished with the same kind of flooring or for every room to feature just one style. Done well, how you transition between different styles can be a work of design art and we want to help you to get it perfect.

From combining wood with rugs through to parquet pattern clashing, we've found some amazing ways to make you floor a real showstopper. So, kick off your shoes and let's take a wander through some fabulous flooring ideas!