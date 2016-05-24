This Family Home is a Style Inspiration

What is it about the Scandinavian style of decorating that makes it so appealing? The simple and best answer we could think of would be that it just feels so right.

Here at homify we recently discovered this amazing project, which saw an average flat be completely transformed into this super stylish home. The flat by Espaco Minimo could be the poster child for this style of décor, with everything from the choice of furniture to the type of built-in features, and even the textures and colours being perfectly considered.

If you would like to lean how to apply the Scandinavian style inside your own home, we recommend you check out this project in full!