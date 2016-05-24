This Family Home is a Style Inspiration

What is it about the Scandinavian style of decorating that makes it so appealing? The simple and best answer we could think of would be that it just feels so right.
Here at homify we recently discovered this amazing project, which saw an average flat be completely transformed into this super stylish home. The flat by Espaco Minimo could be the poster child for this style of décor, with everything from the choice of furniture to the type of built-in features, and even the textures and colours being perfectly considered.
If you would like to lean how to apply the Scandinavian style inside your own home, we recommend you check out this project in full!
Our opening image of the flat is from the entrance hallway, where things start off on a high. The colours are muted but the simple pattern of the wallpaper brings interest to the space. Our eyes are subconsciously being guided down the length of the hall thanks to the shining floorboards, which have been restored to their original best.
Though it's slightly difficult to tell from our rather enclosed perspective, this is a flat with wide and open spaces to boast. Let's discover them, shall we?
Those who live in one of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden or Norway spend a long time inside during the winter. Their winters last far longer than the ones we experience in the UK so the Scandinavians understand the importance of making a cosy home.This lounge is testament to the warm and inviting Scandinavian style of decorating.
The timber floorboards have been covered by a huge floor rug. The bold colour of the rug brings a particular intrigue and also helps distinguish the space from the adjoining dining area. To make the bold rug work the other elements in the room are more subdued in nature.
We just had to include a picture of the re-configured kitchen, which has been fitted with all the best in kitchen wares. Top-of-the-line appliances help make cooking an absolute joy for those preparing the evening meal. Most of the appliances include smart technology as standard so there is little risk of meals being overcooked.
There's a hint of texture and retro charm amongst the shining surfaces of the stainless steel appliances and counter. We are big fans of the shiny metal handles chosen for the sleek cabinets, which break up the look of the white.
The Scandinavian décor makes one feel immediately at ease with one's surroundings since there is always an emphasis upon natural materials and comfort. This home office looks like a room where you wouldn't mind spending an afternoon in front of the laptop.
The décor is also very relatable as most homes of this style will be decorated with authentic arts and crafts. The ornaments and artwork found in this room are on point.
A foolproof way to add a little extra drama into a space is done by mixing in a large wall unit. To make the unit more cohesive the pieces within have been grouped closely together. That being said, there is absolutely no need for all the items to be matched. Notice how the items in this unit are mixed and matched from all sorts of influences.
The master bedroom could be our favourite room of the home. In this oasis of blues and whites, the subtle furniture and artwork bring interest to the room without overbearing the senses.
The large window brightens the space in a way that only natural light can achieve, instantly helping those sleeping here feel fresh and invigorated in the morning. The tall pot plants positioned just outside the window add that touch of nature, which is incredibly important for those living in a city.
The owners desired a bit of colour in their children's playroom so Espaco Minimo introduced a vibrant feature wall. The colourful map of the world looks great in this context and sparks the imagination of the little ones of the home. Added colour is also expressed through the cute pillows placed on the contemporary reading sofa.
