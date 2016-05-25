The Family Home in Colourful Harmony

Of all the décor styles to choose from, Scandinavian can be the most challenging to get right, even for the most experienced of home decorators. But the last thing want to do is scare you away. Quite the opposite, actually!
In this Ideabook we will tour a family home that encompasses the very best of Scandinavian style. By seeing how the experts do it, In2Architecture in this case, hopefully you will feel inspired and confident enough to try to do the same in your own home.
Let's begin our tour!
This apartment found in the heart of Moscow is a complete surprise for the unsuspecting. Who could have though that a flat found in an old Soviet apartment block could be home to such trendy styling?
One guarantee in this living room is that you will find the family together in conversation, seated by the warmth of the fireplace. The owners have made the space super cosy with all those pillows of different styles and sizes.
The small rug placed between the sofa and armchairs is of perfect dimensions for the lounge and, thanks to its monochrome tone, brings balance to the larger and more colourful pieces .
A key to modern Scandinavian design is keeping a space looking fresh and organised. This is best achieved by keeping only the essentials as a necessary part of your life. The space here is case in point.
In this shared living, dining and kitchen area we fell in love with the warm and cosy setting, replete with its white floorboards and sturdy furniture. The entire space is bathed delightfully in natural light thanks to the windows that line the walls on three sides.
Scandinavian furniture could be the most stylish, timeless and beautiful around. We instantly fell for this table and chairs combination. The skinny and minimal look is pleasing to the eye and will no doubt last for decades.
Oh, and we couldn't possibly move on without mentioning the cute stool placed at the end of the table!
Being comfortable while working is crucial for productivity. It's normal to spend hours in front of the computer so having a suitable chair is clearly necessary. The desk chair chosen for this office ticks all the boxes. Not only does it look the part, but it's also extremely comfortable.
Speaking of comfort, the owners have wisely chosen to place a sofa in their home office. There's certainly nothing wrong with taking a break from the task at hand, perhaps sitting down with a cup of tea or perhaps even taking a short midday nap.
This bedroom looks like a mature space designed for a teenager. The room mirrors the home office seen above, with a section of the room having been coated with a shade of green. Amazingly, the exposed brick wall, ceiling and even the floorboards are all painted in the same hue to great effect.
Keeping a teenager's work area tidy and functional is incredibly important to their success. This teenager's work space has everything they could possibly need to work yet the space feels impeccably clean thanks to the ample storage provided by the desk. The work space is minimal in terms of accessories with only the bare necessities on display.
We are beginning to detect a theme within the flat as the master bedroom shares a similar two-colour separation. The shade of blue seen here creates a very peaceful and calming effect within the room.
Bedroom lighting can be a tricky aspect of a décor's creation process. It's not suitable for a bedroom to be lit solely by the main light so it's important to find the perfect bedside lamp. A hanging bedside light, such as the one seen here, offers a more subdued light source that's gentle on tired eyes and perfect for reading before sleep.
The experts from In2Architecture mastered this child's bedroom. Kids love their rooms to be interactive so we see how packed this room is with fun. With the all the energy that little ones have, decorating their bedroom with interactive toys and built-in features is great to keep them engaged.
Children can spend hours colouring and drawing so it seems only logical to install a blackboard in their room. This form of entertainment will afford them hours of fun and is perfect for those on a budget.
The décor keeps it cosy so the child will enjoy hanging out in the bedroom alone or with friends. A cosy place to play is the cute tent set up by the window.
Hardwood is a great design addition to any room of the home, even inside the bathroom. It's beautiful and can be protected with sealer so that it can survive the moist climate. For a more Scandinavian look it is best to lean towards light wood types to give your home a minimalist and sleek feel.
Light grain wood will add to the natural appeal of a bathroom, as well as work with a number of colour palettes. In this bathroom the timber pairs wonderfully with the grey wall tiles and all the ceramic features.
If you desire some more Scandinavian styling, click out: The Wooden Flat Knot to Be Forgotten.