9 step homify guide to living room layouts

Afternoon tea? Entertaining a few guests? How about some quiet reading or a lazy afternoon nap? Yes, the living room is ideal for all of these functions, and more – that is probably why it has the word “living” in it.

The living room is definitely one of the most used rooms in a house, and its space functions according to the personal needs of its users—that means you, your family, and friends. But what exactly are our options in laying out a living room? Think about the space's required purpose — will it have a more formal feel, or do you want it to function as a more casual setting?

And what about “visual flow”, which is just as important as the physical placement of your furniture?

Let’s see how to go about setting up your desired living room layout.