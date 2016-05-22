Top 5 Projects of the Week: Modernising a Small 1920s Semi to Gorgeous Garden Designs

Sunday mornings are a time for relaxation. You might be recovered from a fun Saturday night or perhaps just still recovering from a long week. Whatever the story, you don't want hassle right now. We get it. That's why we keep our homify Top 5 simple and to the point.
The numbers have been crunched and we're able to round up our most popular Ideabooks of the last seven days, which included the jaw-dropping modernisation of a near one hundred year old semi-detached home; garden-inspiration-a-plenty; a beautiful Hackney home refurbishment and small yet mighty home extension project.
Enough trailers… let's get roll the feature!
Once you dive into this Ideabook you'll understand why this article was our runaway success of the week. With a classic 1920s frontage, you would be forgiven for thinking that this house wouldn't hold any surprises, inside or at the back, but oh how wrong you would be. In fact, it has been transformed so dramatically, that you will be totally shocked!
Originally a three bedroom and one bathroom property, the house has been transformed into a five bed, three bath luxury home, complete with usable basement. The original garage was kept and converted into a self-contained motorbike zone, while the basement has become an amazing gymnasium and wine cellar.
Sounds crazy? It really does have to be seen to be believed!
Your garden could be a haven of refreshing al fresco socialising, fun family days and lazy summer holidays but only if you take the time to make a few improvements before the perfect weather really hits. We're not being too optimistic as this is the UK we're talking about but it can't hurt to have a little tidy up.
To make sure you are creating a stunning space that you and your family will love to spend time in, take a look at our top garden improvements and see which you could easily tackle over a weekend. You'll thank us when we get a few nice warm days, we promise!
You don't have to be a member of the Royal Horticultural Society or attend Kew Gardens every year to be able to appreciate a well tended and beautiful outdoor space. In fact, it's often something as simple as liking a garden that will make you stop and think about updating yours.
We thought we'd show you 14 of the most gorgeous gardens that we have discovered on our journey through Ideabook land, so why not have a wander with us and see which inspire you the most?
Our fourth most read Ideabook of the week was our look around this stunning terraced home in Hackney, which has been given a contemporary makeover by architect Tom Dulake from Atom Build. A quintessentially British city centre property, it has been given a new lease of life, transformed into a bright and spacious home suitable for a modern lifestyle.
A first floor rear extension was added to accommodate an office and library space. The bedroom was enlarged and reconfigured to give the layout of the upper floor a consistent flow and exterior work involved the renovation of the façade and landscaping of the front garden. The results, beautifully presented by London-based photographer Will Eckersley, really do speak for themselves.
We're so conditioned to believe that bigger is always better but, in some cases, something a little more demure and understated works just as well. In the case of this modest single storey extension, a house has been dramatically altered, enlarged and improved but the visual impact from the outside has been kept to a minimum. What a great idea!
London Building Renovation completed this project to exacting standards, with a clear directive in mind and the result is a thoroughly efficient and usable space that has made easy work of turning a charming house into a property that is perfect for any growing brood.
If you enjoyed our time together, make sure to return to us, same time next week!