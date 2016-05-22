Top 5 Projects of the Week: Modernising a Small 1920s Semi to Gorgeous Garden Designs

Sunday mornings are a time for relaxation. You might be recovered from a fun Saturday night or perhaps just still recovering from a long week. Whatever the story, you don't want hassle right now. We get it. That's why we keep our homify Top 5 simple and to the point.

The numbers have been crunched and we're able to round up our most popular Ideabooks of the last seven days, which included the jaw-dropping modernisation of a near one hundred year old semi-detached home; garden-inspiration-a-plenty; a beautiful Hackney home refurbishment and small yet mighty home extension project.

Enough trailers… let's get roll the feature!