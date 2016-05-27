​10 simple tips for gallery-worthy wall art at home

Hanging pictures on your walls, whether they’re family photos or Picasso pieces, is a terrific way to add interest to a room. However, it’s not just about making your home look pretty – it’s a balancing act of spacing, colour, and proportion. The way art is displayed is crucial and transformative, not just to the particular room, but to the ambience given off by the pictures themselves.

But it’s not all blood, sweat and tears, for almost anything can look good when framed and hung properly. And all it takes is a bit of expert advice (and clever planning) to have wall art that rival even the best gallery in town.

