15 sun-drenched conservatories to make your home dazzle

Fancy a bit of outdoor scenery without feeling that unpleasant wind or slight drizzle? Well then, that is why the design gods blessed us with the conservatory. And in this article, we are spoiling you with no less than 15 ultra-stunning designs that are perfect for breakfast, afternoon tea, book reading, wine tasting, family gatherings… just about anything, really.
This small yet stylish space links up with the paved patio of this classic, brick-clad beauty of a home. And although all those glass panes might mean some extra time in your cleaning schedule, is being able to enjoy yourself in that snug yet stylish structure not worth it?
A pitched glass roof, with glamorous folding doors that open up onto the garden – which, from the looks of it, is also a unique and beautiful space that deserves special mention. Just imagine the sound (and look) of rain on that glass roof while kicking back on that snug sofa.
This Victorian English conservatory is nothing short of amazing. Whether dining or dozing, every surface here has been expertly designed and refreshingly coloured. And we just love the slightly gothic touches added to those smaller upper window sections.
Who else feels like they’ve stepped onto a luxurious Hamptons plot? This stunning veranda has all the right touches: crisp-white colour, smooth finishes, large swinging doors with golden knobs. It’s a permanent holiday spot attached to home.
When a meal needs to be served in style, we turn to this deluxe setting. Pitched roof, marble tiles, snow-white colours, and classic ornaments to make us appreciate the beauty and delicacy that come with fine living.
And what better way to attract some sunshine than bumblebee-yellow covers for the chairs?
Need some alone time with that novel? Or just want space and relaxation with your cup of tea? Either way, this holiday-home type conservatory has all the charm needed to be a relaxing corner.
How stunning do those stone finishes and garden touches go with the white frames and glass panes?
A beautiful conservatory can only go so far without the right furniture. Luckily, this space by Vale Garden Houses has nothing to be concerned about. Plush classic seating, soft tones of pastels, and just the right amount of décor to ensure a clean and spacious spot.
Pitched roof, gothic arches, and stone steps. No, it’s not a cathedral we’re describing, just this sensational conservatory that considerably ups the style and ambience of the entire house – scratch that, the entire neighbourhood!
Here we see the magic of a pitched skylight and windows that bring in an abundance of sunshine and scenery. Interestingly, this room is the result of a renovation that saw a wall breakout to add in a stylish dining space. Very much worth it, in our opinion!
Cosy days are here, thanks to this charming conservatory that sports a glass ceiling and individual windows. Thin roller blinds are ideal for toning down that glaring sunlight ever so lightly, while a healthy batch of plants ensures a lush and fresh interior setting.
As we said, cosy!
No need to resort to double-storey windows for a beautiful spot; this charming space, which flaunts a cool sea-green hue, looks like it packs a big punch in terms of style and comfort. Those swinging glass-doors open nice and wide for fresh air and sunshine, plus we have a fresh batch of plants and flowers two stone-steps away!
Let’s catch some sun and scenery in this gorgeous room that tones it slightly down with the windows. Light beige walls and cream floor tiles add some visual space, plus allow that incoming sunlight to bounce and dance around most pleasingly.
If a thin pane of glass is the only thing you want between you and sunshine, then consider this glorious room. A generous dose of windows, natural lighting streaming in from above, plus there is more than sufficient space to turn this room into a double-duty area, such as a dining- and living room, perhaps?
If this glorious setting doesn’t inspire some five-star cooking, then nothing will. This conservatory-turned-kitchen flaunts enough space for a decent dining area, with quaint brick and timber surfaces to bring forth the goodness of a homely lifestyle.
Considerably smaller, true, but still a uniquely quaint space that can boost those relaxation levels. Wicker furniture, floating shelves, crystal-white tones, and natural lighting all work together quite satisfactorily to turn this tiny corner into a charming conservatory.