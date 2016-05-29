9 step blueprint to creating an unrivalled outdoor party space

You know what they say: make hay while the sun shines. And since summer is around the corner, that means that everyone will want to grab as much sun and outdoor entertainment as possible. And isn’t it time for you to host some of the best and talked-about outdoor gatherings?
Whether it be an impromptu and informal barbeque, or an elegant summer party, there are a few steps to take to ensure that your outdoor party gets a bunch of “likes”. So, regardless if you are starting your exterior hotspot from scratch, or just want to enhance your current set-up a bit, find herewith some stylish tips to create the ideal space for outdoor fun.
Take a look at your space (whether it’s the garden or the terrace/porch) and decide how much you want to (and can) allocate to socialising. This will help you decide what will go into your garden/yard.
Then decide what type of entertaining you want to be doing: casual and low-key, or sophisticated and glamorous? Both, perhaps? Will dancing be involved?
And consider who will be attending your summer soirees. Neighbours? Friends with kiddies? Adults only?
That weather can be quite unpredictable, which means you need to be prepared. Seeing as a wet lawn can take several hours to dry, and you don’t relish the chance of partygoers trampling mud into your home, an area of deck or paving could be considered a requirement.
If you’d rather have your garden to be mostly lawn, then consider artificial grass. It gives you a lush lawn look all year, plus dries relatively quickly after than unexpected shower.
Whether your crowd is the dancing or dining type, they will definitely require seating at some point during the evening.
If you’re hosting an al fresco dinner, you’ve got your seating spots comfortably placed around that dining table. But if lounging is more your style, then consider some stylish (or funky) alternatives like sofas, benches, etc.
Few things set the mood as quickly as outdoor cooking. So, why not include a barbecue set (either built-in or portable) with your night out? That crackling fire and roasting meat are winning elements for any outdoor occasion.
Just be sure not to place that grilling set too close to trees or low-hanging plants!
Be sure to offer your guests – especially children – some shade from the sun. Awnings and parasols are easy ways to block out those harmful rays, plus can add some style and colour to your outdoor gathering.
You can also consider a larger structure like a gazebo. Available in wood or metal, gazebos look quite striking when decorated with outdoor string lights.
Plants and flowers also go a long way in creating a welcoming and charming look for your guests. And as we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to pots, you can easily move those smaller and lightweight options where desirable should some extra space become a necessity.
Go with perennials for colour all-year long with minimum maintenance, or refresh your garden’s look every year by planting annual flowers.
Confetti and balloons add some pizzazz (if that’s your style), but how about something which you can enjoy all year round? Let your garden/yard make a stylish statement with a water feature (like a pebble fountain). Or ornaments and statues to add some character.
Whatever touches you go for, these don’t have to be massive or expensive to make an impact – if positioned in the right place, they can add some creativity to both your evening and your garden/yard.
The party doesn't need to stop when the sun sets – on the contrary! So, make sure you have decent lighting to keep the vibe going quite a bit longer.
But instead of flooding the party spot with light, opt for some illuminating glows here and there. Table lamps and lanterns ensure a relaxed mood for your al fresco dinner, while fairy lights or hanging lanterns can zhoosh up any dancing area.
Yes, we know winter’s gone, but it is coming back. Plus, we all know how impulsive that weather can be. So how about a fire pit to provide your outdoor space with some warmth and style, whether you’re enjoying cocktails or roasting marshmallows?
Just be sure to stay safe. Ensure that pit is on a hard, level surface, and keep all flammable objects away from it. And if any children are present, don’t leave the pit unattended at any point.
