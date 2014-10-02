The tagline 'Made in England' has a special ring to it, not only for the English, but for those from other countries as well. Traditionally when we hear this term one might think of products that are hand made, but of course Britain has been a world leader in production in a number of industries for many centuries. When many of us think of products made right here in England we think of objects that have been carefully crafted; products that have been constructed with quality in mind and are made to last. Britain dominated Europe and the world economy of the 19th century and led the industrial revolution of the same era. Britain also was a major innovator in machinery such as steam engines, textiles, tools and invented the railway system still in use across all parts of the world. Being the pioneer of the industrial revolution, Britain was the worlds first real industrial economy.
Today Britain is still a leader in many industries, although these industries have shifted away from the industrial powerhouse it once was. Today Britain is a world leader in banking, finance, pharmaceuticals, as well as many creative industries such as architecture, interior design, fashion, film and television. Today on homify we would like to pay tribute to the creatives of Britain, in an ode to British design and to showcase some of the creative minds who live amongst us here in the UK.
A great British design firm creating unique, eye-catching pieces is East London bespoke furniture designers Duffy London. Here we see a quirky coffee table imitating helium-filled balloons holding up a thick sheet of glass at the tabletop. The levitating glass is being held buoyant by the balloons made of a metal resin composite, with the string made of toughened steel rods. The soft curves of the string lay strewn across the floor, but the placement of the strings has been carefully thought out to evenly distribute the weight of the metal baloons and thick glass sheet.
At a glance, it would be hard to tell what this sculpture actually is. Look for a moment longer, and you can see the small arms of a clock. This timepiece is a beautifully designed artwork named 'Blott One', a creation of Blott Works, a small independant design studio from the north of England. They specialise in producing limited runs of hand engineered, functional sculpture.
Blott One has been crafted from polished aluminium and stainless steel, with brass fittings and a dressed concrete base to create a unique timepiece. This example is one of 100 made, although each piece is slightly varied from the next. The clock was made out the design firms love of classic car and bike design as well appreciation for kinetic art.
Ane Christensen is a Danish native now based in London, creating unique sculptures as well pieces made from silver. This garden sculpture resides in coastal Cornwall, a part of the country known for its stunning beaches, fishing villages and laid back way of life. Nature is a huge part of Cornish lifestyle, and the scenery of the area has been framed perfectly by this copper sculpture, which is part of a 5 piece installation in a Cornwall garden.
Nuvarti is a small Birmingham-based lighting design studio creating bespoke lighting designs for both the home and commercial spaces. We love the use of reclaimed plumbing pipes in this playful lamp, a perfect example of upcycling: taking something mundane and considered as throwaway material and turning it into something beautiful and functional. This lamp would sit perfectly on any desk or be perfect for setting the mood beside the bed.
Its hard to believe this fabulous work of art is actually a fireplace, looking like it belongs more in London's Saatchi Gallery than in somebody's backyard. Created by fireplace design firm BD Designs, this modern art-inspired sculpture mimics a bonfire, and has been crafted from tapered steel plates that are stacked to resemble pieces of burning wood. The positioning of the structural forms was designed in conjunction with the owner of the fireplace, and they glow red hot when heated. We love this functional piece of art and know that investing in a fireplace that is inspired by sculpture will ensure you can admire your fireplace just as much when the flames are not roaring.