The tagline 'Made in England' has a special ring to it, not only for the English, but for those from other countries as well. Traditionally when we hear this term one might think of products that are hand made, but of course Britain has been a world leader in production in a number of industries for many centuries. When many of us think of products made right here in England we think of objects that have been carefully crafted; products that have been constructed with quality in mind and are made to last. Britain dominated Europe and the world economy of the 19th century and led the industrial revolution of the same era. Britain also was a major innovator in machinery such as steam engines, textiles, tools and invented the railway system still in use across all parts of the world. Being the pioneer of the industrial revolution, Britain was the worlds first real industrial economy.

Today Britain is still a leader in many industries, although these industries have shifted away from the industrial powerhouse it once was. Today Britain is a world leader in banking, finance, pharmaceuticals, as well as many creative industries such as architecture, interior design, fashion, film and television. Today on homify we would like to pay tribute to the creatives of Britain, in an ode to British design and to showcase some of the creative minds who live amongst us here in the UK.