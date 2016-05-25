The Stellar Subterranean Glass Extension

Space Group Architects are really living up to the double meaning of their name with today's project. Not only have they added valuable extra living areas to a charming terraced home, it's so cool, fresh and different that it feels almost interstellar!
Speaking about the project, they revealed, ’We have completed the refurbishment and extension of a Grade II listed building in East London. The extensions consist of a frame-less glass box which is sunken below ground level containing the dining area against a vertical garden and a mansard roof extension which provides space for an additional master bedroom including an en-suite bathroom.’
You already know it's going to be amazing but admit it; you're trying to picture how a subterranean glass box extension could possibly work here, aren't you?
Prepare to be amazed…
You would have to go extremely off course to be able to make one of these superb houses look anything less than covetable and full of character. Thankfully, that's not what we're showing you today.
Instead, we thought you might like to take a look at the original façade so you can gain an insight into exactly what kind of property this is and how dramatically it has been altered at the back.
A glass box extension, sitting under the house, attached to a listed building. On paper this could sound like a nightmare but what has been created is so wonderfully thoughtful, gentle and harmonious that it's a wonder more of them aren't about.
Creating a stunning sub-ground floor living space that looks phenomenal, this glass addition has managed to perfectly blur the line between modern and original. Amazing!
You have to concede that as far as 'below deck' transformations go, this one is special in every way, even down to the fact that it is so drenched in sunlight. It really is the perfect spot for opening up into an open plan kitchen, living and dining room area.
We love the muted palette that has been used as it allows little style features to step forward and say 'look at me'. For example, check out that fabulous lamp shade which, with a white table and chairs almost melting into the background, offers practicality when you need it and camouflage when you want to drink in the view.
We had to do a double take! This view, with our backs to the glass box, shows just what a magnificent, unique and personalised kitchen this is and how well it sits within the space. The dining room naturally blends into a relaxed lounge area which, again, languidly evolves into a kitchen and the flow is astonishing.
We don't think you'd know you were below ground floor level unless somebody told you and that's thanks to the pale wall colours bouncing all the natural light around and drawing it towards that kitchen island!
We don't think we can ever follow through with our dreams of having an amazing kitchen island now that we've seen this gargantuan, gorgeous and inimitable copper installation. Everything about it is driving us wild with jealousy and we're sure you feel the same!
The warm copper adds a much needed burst of friendly hue but it's the size and shape of the island itself that really garners attention. The perfect way to offset an almost entirely white room in one swoop, we think this truly is inspired design at its best.
As the design team stated, this project also allowed for an extra bedroom to be created and while we are still thinking about that copper island, we thought it would be nice to take a look. We are not disappointed in the least!
Pared back, wonderfully natural and neutral, this bedroom is everything that the extension made us assume it would be. What a treat to not be wrong. This is a home that has everything; great looks, fabulous heritage and just enough modernity to make it suitable for 21st century living. It's the dream!
