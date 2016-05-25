The Stellar Subterranean Glass Extension

Space Group Architects are really living up to the double meaning of their name with today's project. Not only have they added valuable extra living areas to a charming terraced home, it's so cool, fresh and different that it feels almost interstellar!

Speaking about the project, they revealed, ’We have completed the refurbishment and extension of a Grade II listed building in East London. The extensions consist of a frame-less glass box which is sunken below ground level containing the dining area against a vertical garden and a mansard roof extension which provides space for an additional master bedroom including an en-suite bathroom.’

You already know it's going to be amazing but admit it; you're trying to picture how a subterranean glass box extension could possibly work here, aren't you?

Prepare to be amazed…