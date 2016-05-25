9 painless ways to make light work of cleaning your home

If we spent as much time cleaning as we do looking for ways to make cleaning easier and faster, we'd have spotless houses already! The fact is, not many of us really enjoy the task of cleaning a house and really do see it as a huge chore so any tips that make it a little more manageable have to be a good thing, right?
From wiping your skirting boards with dryer sheets to an easy way to clean sticky toys, we have everything you need to make your spring clean a whole lot easier and quicker. Who knows, you might even enjoy some of these!
This might not be an 'easy' tip but if you spill anything on your sofa you need to tackle it straight away, even if it's just water. Always have some fabric cleaning products in the cupboard so as soon as a mishap occurs, you can tackle it and prevent it being more difficult to put right later.
Lamp shades are notorious for collecting dust but there is a quick and simple way to de-fuzz them. Employ a lint roller and simply give the shades a quick swipe. Ta-da… dirt-free lights!
If you've taken the time to create a luxury bathroom, like this one featured by Evergreen Trees & Shrubs, don't let your bath let you down. A simple solution of white vinegar and washing up liquid left in the tub overnight will have it gleaming in no time. You'll barely even need to scrub!
Skirting boards collect all manner of dirt and debris but a tumble dryer sheet will remove this in one wipe and leave the room smelling fresh as a daisy. So simple!
An old toothbrush is a great thing to have in your cleaning arsenal, especially when it comes to de-greasing your garbage disposal. Get some washing up liquid on the bristles, make sure it's turned off and get in there for a good scrub. Grind up some lemons afterwards and it will smell heavenly!
Run a standard wash cycle on your washing machine but replace your detergent with a white vinegar and hot water solution and any lingering mildew smells that have been spoiling your clothes will instantly be eradicated. It's as easy as pushing a button!
If your nursery has a lot of sticky toys in it and the thought of hand washing them all drives you potty, why not simply pop anything plastic in the dishwasher and run it on a gentle cycle? The added bonus is that you'll have wonderfully sterilised toys for your little ones!
We're willing to bet that you really don't want to see all the dirt and grime that is trapped under the keys of your keyboard but it could be detrimental to your health. For a super simple cleaning regime just hoover the keyboard once a week. So simple and it will give you a sparkling office!
When you've finished all your cleaning, think about adding some fresh flowers to the space. These will help purify the air, smell wonderful and will make the space look even brighter and cleaner. Beauty might be in the eye of the beholder but cleanliness can be too!
