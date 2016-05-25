9 painless ways to make light work of cleaning your home

If we spent as much time cleaning as we do looking for ways to make cleaning easier and faster, we'd have spotless houses already! The fact is, not many of us really enjoy the task of cleaning a house and really do see it as a huge chore so any tips that make it a little more manageable have to be a good thing, right?

From wiping your skirting boards with dryer sheets to an easy way to clean sticky toys, we have everything you need to make your spring clean a whole lot easier and quicker. Who knows, you might even enjoy some of these!