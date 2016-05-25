Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 painless ways to make light work of cleaning your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Brunel Cast Iron Bath, Aston Matthews Aston Matthews BathroomBathtubs & showers
Loading admin actions …

If we spent as much time cleaning as we do looking for ways to make cleaning easier and faster, we'd have spotless houses already! The fact is, not many of us really enjoy the task of cleaning a house and really do see it as a huge chore so any tips that make it a little more manageable have to be a good thing, right? 

From wiping your skirting boards with dryer sheets to an easy way to clean sticky toys, we have everything you need to make your spring clean a whole lot easier and quicker. Who knows, you might even enjoy some of these!

1. Tackle stains straight away

Light and bright! CC Construction Classic style living room
CC Construction

Light and bright!

CC Construction
CC Construction
CC Construction

This might not be an 'easy' tip but if you spill anything on your sofa you need to tackle it straight away, even if it's just water. Always have some fabric cleaning products in the cupboard so as soon as a mishap occurs, you can tackle it and prevent it being more difficult to put right later.

2. Shed some light on your cleaning

Hand Crafted Lighting, Hunkydory Home Hunkydory Home Living roomLighting
Hunkydory Home

Hand Crafted Lighting

Hunkydory Home
Hunkydory Home
Hunkydory Home

Lamp shades are notorious for collecting dust but there is a quick and simple way to de-fuzz them. Employ a lint roller and simply give the shades a quick swipe. Ta-da… dirt-free lights!

3. A dazzling bathtub is super simple

Artificial Green Wall in bathroom Evergreen Trees & Shrubs BathroomDecoration
Evergreen Trees &amp; Shrubs

Artificial Green Wall in bathroom

Evergreen Trees & Shrubs
Evergreen Trees &amp; Shrubs
Evergreen Trees & Shrubs

If you've taken the time to create a luxury bathroom, like this one featured by Evergreen Trees & Shrubs, don't let your bath let you down. A simple solution of white vinegar and washing up liquid left in the tub overnight will have it gleaming in no time. You'll barely even need to scrub!

4. Don't skirt around your trims

Harlequin Cushion Niki Jones Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Niki Jones

Harlequin Cushion

Niki Jones
Niki Jones
Niki Jones

Skirting boards collect all manner of dirt and debris but a tumble dryer sheet will remove this in one wipe and leave the room smelling fresh as a daisy. So simple!

5. Dispose of the dirt

The White House, reForm Architects reForm Architects KitchenSinks & taps
reForm Architects

The White House

reForm Architects
reForm Architects
reForm Architects

An old toothbrush is a great thing to have in your cleaning arsenal, especially when it comes to de-greasing your garbage disposal. Get some washing up liquid on the bristles, make sure it's turned off and get in there for a good scrub. Grind up some lemons afterwards and it will smell heavenly!

6. Mildew be gone!

Handle less Polar white Glamour, PTC Kitchens PTC Kitchens Modern kitchen
PTC Kitchens

Handle less Polar white Glamour

PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens

Run a standard wash cycle on your washing machine but replace your detergent with a white vinegar and hot water solution and any lingering mildew smells that have been spoiling your clothes will instantly be eradicated. It's as easy as pushing a button!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Grubby fingers don't have to leave permanent marks

Детский садик "СЕМА", Anna Vladimirova Anna Vladimirova Nursery/kid's roomToys
Anna Vladimirova

Anna Vladimirova
Anna Vladimirova
Anna Vladimirova

If your nursery has a lot of sticky toys in it and the thought of hand washing them all drives you potty, why not simply pop anything plastic in the dishwasher and run it on a gentle cycle? The added bonus is that you'll have wonderfully sterilised toys for your little ones!

8. A clean office is a productive office

Midcentury Modern Desk in Solid Ash Biggs & Quail Study/officeDesks
Biggs &amp; Quail

Midcentury Modern Desk in Solid Ash

Biggs & Quail
Biggs &amp; Quail
Biggs & Quail

We're willing to bet that you really don't want to see all the dirt and grime that is trapped under the keys of your keyboard but it could be detrimental to your health. For a super simple cleaning regime just hoover the keyboard once a week. So simple and it will give you a sparkling office!

9. The perfect finishing touch

Brunel Cast Iron Bath Aston Matthews BathroomBathtubs & showers
Aston Matthews

Brunel Cast Iron Bath

Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews

When you've finished all your cleaning, think about adding some fresh flowers to the space. These will help purify the air, smell wonderful and will make the space look even brighter and cleaner. Beauty might be in the eye of the beholder but cleanliness can be too!

For more handy home hacks, take a look at this Ideabook: Life Hacks: Household Stains.

The Stellar Subterranean Glass Extension
Are you always on the lookout for handy cleaning hints? Do you have any to share? If so, we'd love to hear them in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks