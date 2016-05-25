Before and After: Average Flat Restored Beyond Expectation

Having the vision and talent to be able to look at a bit of a cramped and uninspiring space and see all the potential that it holds is a special skill indeed. There is no mistaking the fact that Laura Lisbo Architects has it in spades—you need only take a look at this project to see that!
What was a stripped back shell of a property has become a masterpiece of open plan space, beautiful finishes and exemplar design. Far from being just another 'one room transformation', this is a considered, beautiful project that has sought to set itself apart through the use of unusual material finishes.
Let's take a closer look at this wonderful renovation and see if you might be tempted to take a more alternative route when planning your own home revamp.
Bare is right! There isn't anything to start with in this room, not even a plug! We will say that the ceiling height here looks super and offers a wealth of possibility in terms of lighting options and colour schemes but the room itself feels strangely proportioned.
We don't know what this was originally but, having seen what it became, there can be no doubting that this is a project that was completed in line with some creative imagination!
Wow. We know that removing walls will always have a big impact on a space but this is something else! The combined functionality of this space alone is simply staggering and that entrance. We think we're going to say wow, again!
While open plan living is firmly at the centre of this design, we love the nuance of including a little private alcove. The perfect spot for a little quiet reading, we think the small living room adds a new dimension to the room but, thanks to not having a door, doesn't contradict the underpinning ethos. This is a room that brings everyone together, either in one area or scattered around, and the overarching sense of family and community here is wonderful.
Plastering might not be a simple task but when faced with uneven walls or patchy surfaces it's a necessary evil. What really strikes us here are the levels of perfection that are being worked to, despite the fact that what would ultimately be placed on this wall would cover all the hard work up.
That's what we love about this project; no stone has been left unturned in a bid to cut corners or lessen the workload. Every stage has been treated with the same importance and the results really speak for themselves.
You might not be able to see all that picture perfect plaster work under this striking feature wall but what you can observe is how vital it was for creating this finished product. In an open plan space that favours a white interior design scheme, it can be hard to add in unique touches but that was adequately considered here.
Feature wall spaces with rippling render make this room come alive, as does the eclectic mix of furniture. This is a room that manages to look stylish, welcoming, personal and eminently lived in all at once and we are staggered by how natural it all looks. Simply wonderful!
Here you can see a close up of the feature wall detailing and we think you'll agree that it is phenomenal. Finished in a natural grey concrete render, the rippling nuances lend extra texture to what could have so easily been a very plain or unimaginative renovation.
Despite the client having specific tastes, it was never going to be an issue with such a talented designer at the helm. We're all now thinking about adding some of these rough walls to our own homes. Bravo!
