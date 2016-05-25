Before and After: Average Flat Restored Beyond Expectation

Having the vision and talent to be able to look at a bit of a cramped and uninspiring space and see all the potential that it holds is a special skill indeed. There is no mistaking the fact that Laura Lisbo Architects has it in spades—you need only take a look at this project to see that!

What was a stripped back shell of a property has become a masterpiece of open plan space, beautiful finishes and exemplar design. Far from being just another 'one room transformation', this is a considered, beautiful project that has sought to set itself apart through the use of unusual material finishes.

Let's take a closer look at this wonderful renovation and see if you might be tempted to take a more alternative route when planning your own home revamp.