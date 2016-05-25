12 Hacks to Update Your Kitchen in a Cheap Way

Starting on a journey of home renovation can be a little scary, not to mention costly, but we always find that one room will bug you more than the others. If that's your kitchen, you could be looking at a lot of money to overhaul the space but perhaps there are some hacks that will tide you over until you have the budget you need.
Old fashioned, fuddy-duddy kitchens are a nightmare but we've come up with a few ideas for adding a little bit of modern pizzazz. You won't have to break the bank or waste hours on end but the impact will be big enough for you to like your space a whole lot more!
If you keep hoping you will get used to your old hat kitchen, it's time to flick the switch and stop kidding yourself.
Adding some designer lighting will be a great help and make the space an actual feature, not a faux pas.
For boring floors or ones that have seen better days, there is nothing better than a swathe of Linoleum to brighten up the space.
Cheap, hardy and durable, it's the ultimate transformation material and comes in a huge variety of styles.
As a large item in your kitchen, your worktop will get a lot of attention. Make sure it's the right kind by throwing out your tatty old top and investing in a new, more modern one.
Depending on the size of your kitchen, this could come in at under £100!
If you're going for a modern feel you might like to try exposed shelving, which sees all your crockery and ingredients out in the open.
You can even achieve this look simply by removing your cabinet doors.
If the cabinets in your kitchen aren't too offensive, have you thought about simply painting them?
It could make all the difference while you save up for a truly monumental transformation.
Built-in appliances were all the rage at one point but then so were perms!
These days it's all about having your attractive appliances on show so think about taking off the cabinet fronts and letting your electronics breathe a little.
Some items just seem to have a talent for ageing a room and a cooker hood is definitely one of them.
If you have an integrated one, or something a little cheap and nasty, rip it out and replace it with a brushed metal version. Instant modern design points!
A little bit of punchy colour is fine but if your whole space is filled with super bright tones it's going to look a little dated and less stylish.
Why not grab a paintbrush and see to toning down your kitchen walls with a lick of muted paint? Grey is especially popular at the moment.
Shiny metal? Nope, that's not a modern design style any more. If you have any appliances that are polished, grab some Scotchbrite pads and prepare to put in a little elbow grease.
Dull, brushed metal is so hot right now. Or cool, in the case of this fridge!
Don't fret if muted colours scare you or make you feel too melancholy as you can choose a zingy accent colour to put back into the kitchen.
We are digging this groovy orange and it's making us want to make healthier breakfast choices. It's magic!
Nothing says 'old and grimy kitchen' quite like limescale encrusted, slimy taps so make sure you get your hardware sparkling and looking phenomenal.
If you do a really good job, people will think you splashed out on new items.
Kitchens are great but most modern spaces now have a touch of the multifunctional.
Try to see if you can turn the back edge of a worktop into a breakfast bar as then you'll only need to buy new stools. Genius!
