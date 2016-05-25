Your browser is out-of-date.

12 Hacks to Update Your Kitchen in a Cheap Way

Hampstead Family Home, London, DDWH Architects
Starting on a journey of home renovation can be a little scary, not to mention costly, but we always find that one room will bug you more than the others. If that's your kitchen, you could be looking at a lot of money to overhaul the space but perhaps there are some hacks that will tide you over until you have the budget you need.

Old fashioned, fuddy-duddy kitchens are a nightmare but we've come up with a few ideas for adding a little bit of modern pizzazz. You won't have to break the bank or waste hours on end but the impact will be big enough for you to like your space a whole lot more!

1. Stop trying to dull the problem

Kitchen DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
DDWH Architects

Kitchen

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

If you keep hoping you will get used to your old hat kitchen, it's time to flick the switch and stop kidding yourself.

Adding some designer lighting will be a great help and make the space an actual feature, not a faux pas.

2. Get lairy with Linoleum

Chelsea Kitchen, Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

Chelsea Kitchen

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

For boring floors or ones that have seen better days, there is nothing better than a swathe of Linoleum to brighten up the space. 

Cheap, hardy and durable, it's the ultimate transformation material and comes in a huge variety of styles.

3. Chuck out that old top

EB HOUSE SAKLIKORU, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

EB HOUSE SAKLIKORU

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

As a large item in your kitchen, your worktop will get a lot of attention. Make sure it's the right kind by throwing out your tatty old top and investing in a new, more modern one. 

Depending on the size of your kitchen, this could come in at under £100!

4. Don't hide everything away

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design
Future Light Design

Lakes By Yoo 2

Future Light Design
Future Light Design
Future Light Design

If you're going for a modern feel you might like to try exposed shelving, which sees all your crockery and ingredients out in the open.

You can even achieve this look simply by removing your cabinet doors.

5. Give it a lick of paint

Hollyhock Cottage kitchen Rooms with a View
Rooms with a View

Hollyhock Cottage kitchen

Rooms with a View
Rooms with a View
Rooms with a View

If the cabinets in your kitchen aren't too offensive, have you thought about simply painting them?

It could make all the difference while you save up for a truly monumental transformation.

6. Expose the inner workings

Kitchen appliances Temza design and build
Temza design and build

Kitchen appliances

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

Built-in appliances were all the rage at one point but then so were perms!

These days it's all about having your attractive appliances on show so think about taking off the cabinet fronts and letting your electronics breathe a little.

7. Rip it out and start again

Showroom, Danby Interiors
Danby Interiors

Showroom

Danby Interiors
Danby Interiors
Danby Interiors

Some items just seem to have a talent for ageing a room and a cooker hood is definitely one of them.

If you have an integrated one, or something a little cheap and nasty, rip it out and replace it with a brushed metal version. Instant modern design points!

8. Tone down the colours

Collezione M_22, Meson's
Meson&#39;s

Meson's
Meson&#39;s
Meson's

A little bit of punchy colour is fine but if your whole space is filled with super bright tones it's going to look a little dated and less stylish. 

Why not grab a paintbrush and see to toning down your kitchen walls with a lick of muted paint? Grey is especially popular at the moment.

9. Take the shine off

Barn Conversion, Studio3Kitchens
Studio3Kitchens

Barn Conversion

Studio3Kitchens
Studio3Kitchens
Studio3Kitchens

Shiny metal? Nope, that's not a modern design style any more. If you have any appliances that are polished, grab some Scotchbrite pads and prepare to put in a little elbow grease.

Dull, brushed metal is so hot right now. Or cool, in the case of this fridge!

10. You can add one accent shade

Sleek modern kitchen, Norfolk Rebecca Coulby Interiors
Rebecca Coulby Interiors

Sleek modern kitchen, Norfolk

Rebecca Coulby Interiors
Rebecca Coulby Interiors
Rebecca Coulby Interiors

Don't fret if muted colours scare you or make you feel too melancholy as you can choose a zingy accent colour to put back into the kitchen

We are digging this groovy orange and it's making us want to make healthier breakfast choices. It's magic!

11. Get your hardware looking pristine

Kitchen Extension Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Kitchen Extension

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Nothing says 'old and grimy kitchen' quite like limescale encrusted, slimy taps so make sure you get your hardware sparkling and looking phenomenal. 

If you do a really good job, people will think you splashed out on new items.

12. Add a little something extra

Baa Bar Stool Baa Stool
Baa Stool

Baa Bar Stool

Baa Stool
Baa Stool
Baa Stool

Kitchens are great but most modern spaces now have a touch of the multifunctional. 

Try to see if you can turn the back edge of a worktop into a breakfast bar as then you'll only need to buy new stools. Genius!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Life-Organising Kitchen Shelves You'll Thank Us For.

The Family Home in Colourful Harmony
Have you got an outdated kitchen?

