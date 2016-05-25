12 Hacks to Update Your Kitchen in a Cheap Way

Starting on a journey of home renovation can be a little scary, not to mention costly, but we always find that one room will bug you more than the others. If that's your kitchen, you could be looking at a lot of money to overhaul the space but perhaps there are some hacks that will tide you over until you have the budget you need.

Old fashioned, fuddy-duddy kitchens are a nightmare but we've come up with a few ideas for adding a little bit of modern pizzazz. You won't have to break the bank or waste hours on end but the impact will be big enough for you to like your space a whole lot more!