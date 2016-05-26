The Cornish Home that Sent the Seventies Packing

The Bazeley Partnership have done it again and by it, we mean put together a breathtaking home on the Cornish coastline that embodies all the joys of holiday home luxury within a perfect family house. They really threw themselves into this transformation and described just how much much detailed planning went into the build.

’A recently completed, major remodelling of this Cornwall home to replace an outdated, thermally inefficient 1970s property. Our design brief involved creating a new two-storey extension to add bedroom and dining space, as well as creating panoramic views from the rear of the property to take advantage of the stunning coastal views. Internally, the design reflects a contemporary home featuring a new staircase with frameless glass balustrades and engineered oak flooring throughout.’

The situation of this house is one thing but the way the views have been considered are incredible, taking full advantage of the dream location. Let's take a closer look to see if this is the coastal inspiration you have been looking for!