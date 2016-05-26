The Cornish Home that Sent the Seventies Packing

The Bazeley Partnership have done it again and by it, we mean put together a breathtaking home on the Cornish coastline that embodies all the joys of holiday home luxury within a perfect family house. They really threw themselves into this transformation and described just how much much detailed planning went into the build.
’A recently completed, major remodelling of this Cornwall home to replace an outdated, thermally inefficient 1970s property. Our design brief involved creating a new two-storey extension to add bedroom and dining space, as well as creating panoramic views from the rear of the property to take advantage of the stunning coastal views. Internally, the design reflects a contemporary home featuring a new staircase with frameless glass balustrades and engineered oak flooring throughout.’
The situation of this house is one thing but the way the views have been considered are incredible, taking full advantage of the dream location. Let's take a closer look to see if this is the coastal inspiration you have been looking for!
One thing we always admire about this design team is how they don't seek to build anything huge for the sake of it. Everything is considered, proportional to the plot and so cohesive with the surroundings that even an ultra modern property such as this one really looks to belong.
White render keeps this façade looking fresh and feeling coastal, while the large amount of glazing offers easy and constant views out over the stunning scenery. Simple, elegant and chic, this is the pinnacle of modern design.
While the rear of this building enjoys enviable views, the entrance is a sight for sore eyes. Just imagine the joy that would come from pulling up to this magnificent frontage every day. It almost makes going to work worthwhile!
Grey accents permeate the look and help to break up the white, without offering too much of a harsh contrast and the natural wood front door brings the design ethos back around to a coastal feel. What a wonderfully location-sensitive build.
When a house is naturally beautiful we don't think you have to try too hard with the interior. In fact, sometimes a simple approach is better, allowing the layout and design to stand out and above fancy added extras. That's what we are seeing with this lovely kitchen.
Modern yet classic, this space loses no functionality thanks to being kept understated. The neutral colour scheme ensures there is no jarring between the inside and outside appearances.
While this is a marvellously modern house, we are loving all the retro touches in the interior design scheme as they set such a personal tone. It would have been really easy to simply stick with contemporary aesthetics all the way through but by embracing a little more funky furniture, the house really comes together.
In terms of style, positioning and finish this dining space is in a league of its own. Can you picture eating here and taking in the stunning views at the same time? Meal times would never be boring!
This house is the perfect sun trap, with every room simply drinking in natural light and putting it to great use. In a darker, less well positioned property, the all white interior could seem a little cold but here it feels warm, calm and clean.
With the retro coffee table this living room is taking serious style cues from other spaces and it's the subtle, gentle use of soft furnishings that help to make the space a really homely environment. We also can't deny that the sofa looks to be the ideal nap spot!
Now you can see why the old fashioned seventies bungalow had a fabulous extension added to it, can't you? This bedroom is one of the rooms that has come about thanks to the wonderful design work of The Bazeley Partnership and goodness, what a space it is.
Large, bright, airy and enjoying stunning views, this is the ultimate master bedroom. By keeping the finish simple, it is a testament to everything that is fundamental to the build itself. You really don't need all the bells and whistles to create a staggeringly beautiful home!
