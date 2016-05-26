8 super cool uses for your household freezer you didn't know

Think your freezer is only good for forgetting bags of frozen peas in? You're so wrong. Far from only being good for storing food in, your freezer is the secret to so many amazing household hacks and you don't even know it! Don't worry though as we are going to let you in on the secrets. We can trust you, right?
Take a look at some of the amazing freezer hacks that we've found and revel in how life-changing your kitchen appliance actually is. But don't get carried away as you still need to leave room in there for at least one bag of discarded veggies!
If you've got a lovely home office, like this one from Dreaming Carpenter, the chances are that you use a lot of stationery, including envelopes. If you like to re-use them where you can, opening them without a tear is vital so pop your letter and a flat butter knife in the freezer for an hour or so. You'll then be able to gently cut through the adhesive and not the paper!
To extend the burning lifespan of your candles, simply pop them in your freezer for 3-4 hours before you light them. The wax will condense and melt at a far slower rate, allowing you to enjoy subdued lighting for a little longer.
Hate having to put your favourite jeans in the wash? Then don't. Simply roll up your trousers, pop them in a bag and put them in the freezer for between 30 minutes and an hour. The low temperature kills any bacteria that are in the fibres and then you're good to go. Thaw them out first though, we don't want you getting frostbite!
If your cling film is driving you mad while you try to whip up a storm in your kitchen, pop it in the freezer for a few minutes. The coolness will make it far easier to work with and it won't lose any of its stick when it gets back up to room temperature. Genius!
Did you know that you can effectively put any unused garden seeds into hibernation until you need them? Well you can! Simply bag them up and place them in the freezer for next year. Defrost them gently before planting and they will bloom perfectly.
Is it just us or are batteries lasting less and less time? If that rings true you might want to try storing some in the freezer as this has been shown to extend the lifespan. Just be careful to seal them in waterproof bags as electronics and water don't mix!
It's not just your jeans that you can put in the freezer to freshen them up. All manner of clothes and soft furnishings can be popped in for a quick cleanse so why not think about giving your curtains and winter clothes a quick cold blitz this summer?
Here's a tip for all you make-up fans out there. You can prolong the life of your favourite items by keeping them cold. This works especially well for nail varnishes that have turned a little gloopy over time. Just don't forget they are in there or you might buy replacements that you don't need!
