8 super cool uses for your household freezer you didn't know

2 pièces de 28m2, Atelier Grey Atelier Grey Modern living room
Think your freezer is only good for forgetting bags of frozen peas in? You're so wrong. Far from only being good for storing food in, your freezer is the secret to so many amazing household hacks and you don't even know it! Don't worry though as we are going to let you in on the secrets. We can trust you, right?

Take a look at some of the amazing freezer hacks that we've found and revel in how life-changing your kitchen appliance actually is. But don't get carried away as you still need to leave room in there for at least one bag of discarded veggies!

1. Become a stationery savant

If you've got a lovely home office, like this one from Dreaming Carpenter, the chances are that you use a lot of stationery, including envelopes. If you like to re-use them where you can, opening them without a tear is vital so pop your letter and a flat butter knife in the freezer for an hour or so. You'll then be able to gently cut through the adhesive and not the paper!

2. Burn the candle at both ends (only slower)

2 pièces de 28m2, Atelier Grey Atelier Grey Modern living room
To extend the burning lifespan of your candles, simply pop them in your freezer for 3-4 hours before you light them. The wax will condense and melt at a far slower rate, allowing you to enjoy subdued lighting for a little longer. 

3. Never wash your jeans again

homify Modern dressing room
Hate having to put your favourite jeans in the wash? Then don't. Simply roll up your trousers, pop them in a bag and put them in the freezer for between 30 minutes and an hour. The low temperature kills any bacteria that are in the fibres and then you're good to go. Thaw them out first though, we don't want you getting frostbite!

4. Don't be afraid to be a bit clingy

70세 할머님을 위한 흔한 부엌 (청주 복대동 아파트 부엌 바꾸기), 구름집 02-338-6835 구름집 02-338-6835 Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
If your cling film is driving you mad while you try to whip up a storm in your kitchen, pop it in the freezer for a few minutes. The coolness will make it far easier to work with and it won't lose any of its stick when it gets back up to room temperature. Genius!

5. Sow the seeds for more fridge uses

[엔디하임] 예술가의 감성이 묻어나는 목조주택 - 전남 담양, 엔디하임 - ndhaim 엔디하임 - ndhaim Modern study/office
Did you know that you can effectively put any unused garden seeds into hibernation until you need them? Well you can! Simply bag them up and place them in the freezer for next year. Defrost them gently before planting and they will bloom perfectly.

6. Bolster up your battery power

수납, 확장감, 전망에 중점을 둔 55평 아파트 인테리어, 로하디자인 로하디자인 Modern study/office
Is it just us or are batteries lasting less and less time? If that rings true you might want to try storing some in the freezer as this has been shown to extend the lifespan. Just be careful to seal them in waterproof bags as electronics and water don't mix!

7. Freshen up without getting wet

homify Dressing roomStorage
It's not just your jeans that you can put in the freezer to freshen them up. All manner of clothes and soft furnishings can be popped in for a quick cleanse so why not think about giving your curtains and winter clothes a quick cold blitz this summer?

8. Cosmetics can be cool for cats

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki Scandinavian style bedroom
Here's a tip for all you make-up fans out there. You can prolong the life of your favourite items by keeping them cold. This works especially well for nail varnishes that have turned a little gloopy over time. Just don't forget they are in there or you might buy replacements that you don't need!

For more fun home hacks, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant Budget Living Room Hacks.

The Cornish Home that Sent the Seventies Packing
Are you surprised at how handy your freezer really is? Do you have any more tips you can share? If so, we'd love to hear them...

