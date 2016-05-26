Before and After: Old Hat Flat to Trendy Modern Space

Teresa Pinto Ribeiro Architects really had a task on their hands with this project but they stepped up to the challenge with a professional grace that impressed us no end. Far from being scared by the sheer enormity of the project, they grabbed the opportunity to transform not only this home but the lives of the residents.

Dark wood, awkward layouts and cramped spaces all posed a significant challenge but the end result is exceptional. In fact, the newly transformed layout is such a spectacular success that you'll be forgiven for wondering if this really is the same apartment.

Let's take a closer look!