Before and After: Old Hat Flat to Trendy Modern Space

Teresa Pinto Ribeiro Architects really had a task on their hands with this project but they stepped up to the challenge with a professional grace that impressed us no end. Far from being scared by the sheer enormity of the project, they grabbed the opportunity to transform not only this home but the lives of the residents.
Dark wood, awkward layouts and cramped spaces all posed a significant challenge but the end result is exceptional. In fact, the newly transformed layout is such a spectacular success that you'll be forgiven for wondering if this really is the same apartment.
Let's take a closer look!
Yikes! The eighties called and they want their ill-conceived design scheme back. We really don't know where to start with this image as we were always told that if you can't say anything nice, you shouldn't say anything at all. We'll try our best.
This room is all sorts of wrong, with lots of dark wood shrinking the room, heavy curtains making it feel like a closed off area and what is that split level all about? That red carpet is making us shudder.
Erm… are we looking at the same room? If we are then this is nothing short of a miracle! Taking out the split level has made a vast difference and suddenly this feels like a far bigger, more airy room that is a delight to spend time in.
Integrated lighting in the ceiling makes it feel far higher and all those wonderful wrap around windows have drawn in far more light. Wooden flooring is the perfect finishing touch and thank goodness those curtains have gone!
What on earth is it with all this dark wood and red carpet? It feels as though the former owners were on a mission to shrink their home as much as physically possible and boy, they have done a great job of it.
We sure as heck wouldn't want to live here. It's actually making us embarrassed that we used to think this was a trendy and cool way to decorate. Shudder!
Wow! Bye bye dark wood and red carpet and hello sleek white cupboards and natural flooring! This is a far more enjoyable and open space that screams of taste and elegant design. We feel confident saying that this won't age anywhere near as negatively as the former incarnation.
Isn't it clever how more storage space hasn't shrunk the room? That's thanks to great design, ingenious layouts and a better colour scheme all working together. What a transformation!
Well, just when you think the red carpets, weird split levels and huge amounts of dark wood are never going to leave your mind, suddenly we come face to face with some bamboo accents that Zen them right out of there.
What an absolute treat and such a great way to add in a divide without closing off a space too much. Complementing the natural wood flooring perfectly, we think this addition adds a bit more fun back into the home and is certainly a focal point. Who needs walls when you can have bamboo?
If nothing else has managed to banish the awful former design scheme from your mind, we think this is the room that will manage it. So sleek and modern, this would never have been a feature in the original flat and can we take a second to all appreciate that green splashback?
Glossy, unapologetically chic and as far a departure from the former incarnation as possible, we think this total home renovation is indescribably fantastic!
For more super overhauls, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: The Totally Transformed Townhouse.