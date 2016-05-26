Your browser is out-of-date.

10 chic headboards that would look dreamy in your bedroom

CASA MONÉ, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Eclectic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

A headboard can make or break a stunning bedroom and, while some people go without them completely, we think they can contribute to a great night's sleep! The problem is, how do you decide what style will work best with your existing décor? Are you a Scandinavian fan? Or perhaps more of a Mediterranean savant? If you don't know, then you're in luck as we've found 10 of the best and most eye-catching styles to show you today.

Don't think of headboards as being an unnecessary extra piece of furniture. Consider them the icing on the cake that is your fabulous bedroom. Take a look at some of our favourite examples and see if you might want to treat yourself to something new!

1. Mediterranean

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
¡Ay, caramba! For a little flavour of the continent, Mediterranean styling looks great and really injects a big burst of character into any room. All that's missing on these bedside tables is a big jug of sangria!

2. Modern

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
Who needs a traditional set up when you can get something that looks almost space age in comparison. This headboard from Delife, complete with integrated lights, is making us rethink our whole interior design scheme!

3. Asian

Интерьер 2-комнатной квартиры Новая Москва. Ватутинки, дизайн-бюро ARTTUNDRA дизайн-бюро ARTTUNDRA Asian style bedroom
You don't need to live in the east to enjoy a little oriental flavour in your bedroom as you can achieve the look with a fabulously decadent headboard. Plush satin in opulent colours, such as gold, will really give you the look you want.

4. Colonial

Woodlands, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Colonial style bedroom
A little bit of tradition can go a long way and in the case of these colonial wrought iron headboards, we think they are fantastic. Perfect for more period homes or those with original features in the bedroom, such as fireplaces, we think these are a classic!

5. Rustic

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
Don't confuse rustic styling with shabby chic as this amazing DIY bed is anything but shabby! Created from pallets, the rough and ready feel of this headboard looks great against a perfectly finished feature wall in a vibrant colour.

6. Classic

Suite Bathroom, LOLA 38 Hotel LOLA 38 Hotel BedroomBeds & headboards
If your tastes run a little more on the classic or romantic side, you can create a simply dreamy bed by embracing them and opting for something with draping curtains and an ornate headboard. Some equally opulent bedside lamps will really help to set the scene!

7. Eclectic

CASA MONÉ, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Eclectic style bedroom
You know we love slightly more eccentric interior decorators? Why have a standard headboard when you can have one that doubles up as a bookcase or an art display? We love the way your minds work… just look at all that valuable extra storage space!

8. Tropical

Villa Farallón 14, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style bedroom
Even if the weather is gloomy your bedroom can be a totally tropical haven if you get the right headboard. The striated wood effect here is beautiful and transports us to sunnier climes. With a couple of potted palm trees, we think you could fool yourself that you are on holiday!

9. Scandinavian

FOTORREALISMOS, A|H Decoración e interiorismo A|H Decoración e interiorismo Scandinavian style bedroom
Wood, wood and more wood will help you to embrace the Scandinavian look that you crave but keep it natural, pared back and simple. Anything too ornate will tip you over into a classical theme. The secret is less is more!

10. Minimalist

CASA SV II, RM arquitectura RM arquitectura Minimalist bedroom
You might think that a minimalist theme would mean you opt for no headboard at all but we think that a simple, one colour installation will really support your wider design aesthetic. Grey, as seen here, is a perfect choice for all you simple design fanatics.

For more bedroom design inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Luxurious Leather Bedroom Furniture.

Which style of headboard did you like best? The comments section is for you - let us know your favourite design, below!

