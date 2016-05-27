The Stir Causing Dormer Conversion

Dormer loft conversions have long been a great way to add valuable extra space to houses that offer little in the way of traditional lower level extension potential. For this reason, we'll never stop being delighted by them. Whereas once they may have been a little bit pokey or awkwardly shaped, expert home builders, Nuspace, are helping make sure those days are firmly behind us, with their recognisable brand of large, luxurious and brilliantly beautiful, high level genius.
Today's project is a dormer conversion in Wandsworth that we think you'll love and be inspired by. In fact, we bet you never knew that your home could have so much potential extra room. Once you see it, you'll start planning your own master bedroom suite in the roof!
While this house may look similar to its neighbours, you can now understand just how much it has been revamped. While the dormer loft conversion is certainly not subtle, we don't think it stands out in an unappealing way. Should the neighbouring houses follow suit, the effect would look great.
Keeping the dormer style simple has allowed for the impact to be gentle on the outside but dramatic and much needed on the inside. Can't wait any longer to see it? You don't have to…
We would kill for a bedroom this big, light and airy. Now that we know it could be possible by simply building up into the attic space, it suddenly seems eminently doable! Just look at how lovely the greenery is outside… what a change from being overlooked in a cityscape.
Decorated exceptionally neutrally, this new addition feels large and with built-in storage there is no need for bulky furniture to ruin the lines of the room.
Some projects seek to blur the line between the original house and a loft conversion by not acknowledging the roof line or shape. We really like the use of angles here, which constantly remind that you're up in the clouds. It feels almost a little more magical, don't you agree?
Stunning skylights complement the Juliet balcony doors to draw a stream of natural light through this wonderful bedroom but we can imagine it also looks gorgeously atmospheric at night. Starlit dreams!
No master bedroom suite would be complete without a private bathroom and we are not all all surprised to see that Nuspace have stepped up to the challenge and created an equally lovely little en suite. Well, we say little but let's be honest, this is a very generous bathroom that would adequately suit a whole family.
Matching the neutral tones of the bedroom perfectly, everything feels utterly cohesive and geared towards gentle, easy luxury. As you would expect with a spacious new conversion and that large window fitted with privacy glass, a wonderful stream of light is achieved. We also really love that gallery wall, which is an unusual touch in a bathroom.
There is nothing worse than a loft conversion that hasn't been given the upmarket treatment all the way through. Where people tend to falter is unfortunately at the last hurdle, with their transition from original house up to the new suite. That is certainly not the case here!
This bright stairwell continues the traditional styling of the house but gently starts to add in touches that we can see upstairs, such as wall art and that natural grey that features strongly in the en suite. It must feel exciting to climb these stairs every night, knowing that you are about to enter your dream master bedroom.
