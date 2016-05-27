The Stir Causing Dormer Conversion

Dormer loft conversions have long been a great way to add valuable extra space to houses that offer little in the way of traditional lower level extension potential. For this reason, we'll never stop being delighted by them. Whereas once they may have been a little bit pokey or awkwardly shaped, expert home builders, Nuspace, are helping make sure those days are firmly behind us, with their recognisable brand of large, luxurious and brilliantly beautiful, high level genius.

Today's project is a dormer conversion in Wandsworth that we think you'll love and be inspired by. In fact, we bet you never knew that your home could have so much potential extra room. Once you see it, you'll start planning your own master bedroom suite in the roof!