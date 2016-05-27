Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 ways you can excite your living room with textiles

press profile homify press profile homify
Richmond , kt-id kt-id Living roomShelves
Loading admin actions …

If you think textiles begin and end with cushions, you'd be very wrong. How you use fabric and materials in your home to create a warm, engaging and homely space is up to you but getting it right really is a tough task. We want to take all the mystery out of the dark art of interior design so we've gathered together some great ways that you can embrace textiles in your home and some of them are so simple!

From amazing wall tapestries through to beautiful curtains and even a festive surprise, you'll be amazed at just how many ways there are for you to add a little fabulous fabric. Let's take a look…

1. Don't be afraid to embrace your rug-ged side

Natural Hide Rocking Chair puji Living roomSofas & armchairs
puji

Natural Hide Rocking Chair

puji
puji
puji

Why is it so easy to forget that rugs are home textiles? Well, they are and we don't think that you need telling just what a big impact they can have on a room. From a large wool number through to small hides, they transform a space with a natural authority and really bring it together as a whole.

2. Customise your sofa covers

Wohnen Skandinavian 99chairs Living roomSofas & armchairs
99chairs

Wohnen Skandinavian

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

This is not a sewing task for an amateur but if you are keen to change up your space and feel as though you compromised when you bought your sofa originally, why not have new slip-on covers made in a fabulous material? So much the better if you have them made from washable fabric.

3. All eyes on those curtains

Cushions, Sian Elin Sian Elin Living roomAccessories & decoration
Sian Elin

Cushions

Sian Elin
Sian Elin
Sian Elin

We think we've been programmed to assume that curtains should be plain but to add some beautiful patterns into your home, we see them as a great opportunity. Made up of such large swathes of fabric, we think your curtains can become a main style feature in every room so really go to town with the fabric selection!

4. Stop chatting and start knitting

Schnuffle Pouffe with Knitted top homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

Schnuffle Pouffe with Knitted top

homify
homify
homify

If you love to knit but get bored halfway through a large project try something a little smaller, like a footstool cover. If you use chunky wool and a cool pattern, you could create something really unusual and eye-catching for your living room and nobody else would have one exactly the same.

5. Turbo charge your cushions

Richmond , kt-id kt-id Living roomShelves
kt-id

Richmond

kt-id
kt-id
kt-id

We can't talk about textiles and ignore cushions, can we? If you're going to use them to add in some variety to your interior design scheme, make sure they are good quality, made from spectacular material and really draw attention. Anyone can have plain cushions but visionaries have brightly patterned ones!

6. Chuck in a throw

The Norman Day bench homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
homify

The Norman Day bench

homify
homify
homify

Cushions are a staple on most sofas but something that is a little overlooked is the throw. Once hugely popular, they now seem to have fizzled out a little bit but don't let that happen! Keep a luxury throw on the arm of your sofa for when a chill creeps in and your lounge will look red hot all year round.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't forget about your furry friends

Balmoral large sofa in Chestnut faux leather homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Fake Leather dog bed
homify

Balmoral large sofa in Chestnut faux leather

homify
homify
homify

They might have fur on their bodies but your pets will love a little piece of luxury that is just for them. Why not look into getting them a high-end bed, complete with a faux fur throw that they can keep all to themselves? Your pets will then certainly steal the show in whatever room they're in!

8. What a bright idea!

Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest The Cotswold Company Living roomStorage
The Cotswold Company

Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

With so many funky textile choices out there it can be hard to know how to tie themes together. We think fabric wrapped lampshades are a great way to draw common colour schemes and even patterns through a home. This is so simple that you can do it yourself rather than plumping for an expensive designer addition.

9. Make a feature of your seat

Caterina Ikat Wing Chair, A Rum Fellow A Rum Fellow Living roomSofas & armchairs
A Rum Fellow

Caterina Ikat Wing Chair

A Rum Fellow
A Rum Fellow
A Rum Fellow

Adding a statement chair into any room will be a great way to have some extra fun with textiles as you can afford to go as crazy as you dare. Even in a super pared back or traditional room, a vibrant and outlandish chair will look amazing. Don't scrimp on the cushions!

10. Go medieval on your house

"THE GARDEN OF TAL" Eco design: renovation expertise, Talva D. Talva D. HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Talva D.

THE GARDEN OF TAL Eco design: renovation expertise

Talva D.
Talva D.
Talva D.

We're not suggesting that you tear it down, just that you take a little inspiration from traditional textiles in the form of wall tapestries. There are some incredible contemporary weaving artists out there and, if you like the way heavy fabric can transform a room, you should definitely look into what they are offering.

11. Fa, la, la, la la, a festive treat!

Christmas '14, Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Farrow &amp; Ball

Christmas '14

Farrow & Ball
Farrow &amp; Ball
Farrow & Ball

Now then. We are not advocating the super early countdown to Christmas but when November comes around, you could legitimately start thinking about adding some jolly textiles to your home. We rather like these felt stockings above a fireplace as they manage to be fun and stylish. It's Christmas, all grown up, homeowner style!

For more home accessories inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Nifty Kitchen Accessories.

The Stir Causing Dormer Conversion
Would you like to use more textiles in your home? What rooms would you focus on decorating first? Share your ideas, below...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks