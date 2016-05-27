11 ways you can excite your living room with textiles

If you think textiles begin and end with cushions, you'd be very wrong. How you use fabric and materials in your home to create a warm, engaging and homely space is up to you but getting it right really is a tough task. We want to take all the mystery out of the dark art of interior design so we've gathered together some great ways that you can embrace textiles in your home and some of them are so simple!
From amazing wall tapestries through to beautiful curtains and even a festive surprise, you'll be amazed at just how many ways there are for you to add a little fabulous fabric. Let's take a look…
Why is it so easy to forget that rugs are home textiles? Well, they are and we don't think that you need telling just what a big impact they can have on a room. From a large wool number through to small hides, they transform a space with a natural authority and really bring it together as a whole.
This is not a sewing task for an amateur but if you are keen to change up your space and feel as though you compromised when you bought your sofa originally, why not have new slip-on covers made in a fabulous material? So much the better if you have them made from washable fabric.
We think we've been programmed to assume that curtains should be plain but to add some beautiful patterns into your home, we see them as a great opportunity. Made up of such large swathes of fabric, we think your curtains can become a main style feature in every room so really go to town with the fabric selection!
If you love to knit but get bored halfway through a large project try something a little smaller, like a footstool cover. If you use chunky wool and a cool pattern, you could create something really unusual and eye-catching for your living room and nobody else would have one exactly the same.
We can't talk about textiles and ignore cushions, can we? If you're going to use them to add in some variety to your interior design scheme, make sure they are good quality, made from spectacular material and really draw attention. Anyone can have plain cushions but visionaries have brightly patterned ones!
Cushions are a staple on most sofas but something that is a little overlooked is the throw. Once hugely popular, they now seem to have fizzled out a little bit but don't let that happen! Keep a luxury throw on the arm of your sofa for when a chill creeps in and your lounge will look red hot all year round.
They might have fur on their bodies but your pets will love a little piece of luxury that is just for them. Why not look into getting them a high-end bed, complete with a faux fur throw that they can keep all to themselves? Your pets will then certainly steal the show in whatever room they're in!
With so many funky textile choices out there it can be hard to know how to tie themes together. We think fabric wrapped lampshades are a great way to draw common colour schemes and even patterns through a home. This is so simple that you can do it yourself rather than plumping for an expensive designer addition.
Adding a statement chair into any room will be a great way to have some extra fun with textiles as you can afford to go as crazy as you dare. Even in a super pared back or traditional room, a vibrant and outlandish chair will look amazing. Don't scrimp on the cushions!
We're not suggesting that you tear it down, just that you take a little inspiration from traditional textiles in the form of wall tapestries. There are some incredible contemporary weaving artists out there and, if you like the way heavy fabric can transform a room, you should definitely look into what they are offering.
Now then. We are not advocating the super early countdown to Christmas but when November comes around, you could legitimately start thinking about adding some jolly textiles to your home. We rather like these felt stockings above a fireplace as they manage to be fun and stylish. It's Christmas, all grown up, homeowner style!
