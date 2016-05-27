Before and After: 5 Small Kitchens that Changed Beyond Recognition!

Do you know what make a small space even harder to work with? A terrible design scheme that effectively makes it feel even smaller. We understand that it can be hard to know what to do with a small space that seems to offer little in the way of stylish potential but be reassured that a tiny space can be a hugely impressive and beautiful one.
We've found some of the most dramatic small kitchen makeovers to show you today so grab a notepad and get ready to be inspired by these total overhauls. You'll never be able to bemoan a petite room again!
This kitchen is already small so what would look good here? Not heavily varnished wooden cabinets top and bottom, we can tell you that much.
Add into the mix that the shape of the room is beyond awkward, meaning that the sink is in the corner, and you have a real recipe for disaster. We don't know what we'd do with such a claustrophobic spot…
Ahhhhh, now we see what you do with a horrifically small and awkward room. You take out the walls and open plan it!
Transition Interior Design made it seem so easy to transform a formerly awful room. By making one open living space they have been able to change not only the styling but the layout and proportions as well. Though still not huge, we think this kitchen is dreamy and a big improvement.
What on earth can we possibly say about this kitchen, other than it looks as though the seventies threw up in here and nobody ever bothered to clean it up.
Awful textiles, a terrible layout, offensively dated cabinets and a total lack of thought have created our nightmare kitchen. Is that a wall-mounted microwave as well? Urgh.
So, this time we are shocked but for all the right reasons. How can a transformation be so dramatic?
While the proportions of the room haven't changed, the styling has totally revamped this room and created a light, modern and considered space that must be a joy to cook in. The patterned splashback, completed in tiles, is a real focal point and those new cabinet doors? Bellissima!
Is this two kitchens that have been awkwardly shunted together? That's the only way we can explain the total lack of design consistency and colour scheme.
A brown and orange floor does not partner well with a blue and white wall and those windows… yuck! We doubt they have any thermal properties so any warm air will simply float straight out, leaving you out in the cold in more ways than one!
You see what a difference a little thought makes? With matching floor and wall tiles, this space looks infinitely more cohesive and together and we are so glad to see a far more neutral colour scheme as a whole.
The white cabinets and appliances help to make the proportions of this room seem far larger and with some modern windows now installed, we bet this is a toasty little room!
In a small kitchen the last thing you need to do is drown the space in unnecessary furniture, clutter and rubbish but that's exactly what has happened here.
There is no defined colour scheme, barely any storage and though we normally like a breakfast bar, what on earth is this one trying to do? Block the doorway to prevent anyone from getting in to cook? Terrible!
Clean lines, a decidedly modern and neutral colour scheme and bags of storage have all come together to make this kitchen totally unrecognisable from its former self.
With a far more accessible floor plan, this is a room that can be used as well as enjoyed and we think that those wooden lower cabinets really add an element of sophistication.
Why oh why do we have to see such horror story kitchens? This is literally everything that is, or has ever been, wrong with kitchen design. The disgusting state that this room is in will haunt us for a while.
Let's be honest, just running a cloth around would improve this room so unless something went drastically wrong, this must be a lot better now.
We like to think that the design team were able to just wave a magic wand to create this wonderful kitchen but we know they had to literally get their hands dirty and demolish the old incarnation first. Poor them!
This space gets nothing but admiration from us as the clean lines, fabulously practical appliance placement and beautiful grey feature wall has all but erased what used to be here from our memories. That's no easy task as we remember a lot!
