Before and After: 5 Small Kitchens that Changed Beyond Recognition!

Do you know what make a small space even harder to work with? A terrible design scheme that effectively makes it feel even smaller. We understand that it can be hard to know what to do with a small space that seems to offer little in the way of stylish potential but be reassured that a tiny space can be a hugely impressive and beautiful one.

We've found some of the most dramatic small kitchen makeovers to show you today so grab a notepad and get ready to be inspired by these total overhauls. You'll never be able to bemoan a petite room again!