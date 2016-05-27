6 small but effective bedroom upgrades you can make on a budget

If you've ever walked into your bedroom and thought that it looks a bit drab, you could be in dire need of a makeover. However, when budgets are tight, how can you transform the look and feel of your space? You've come to the right place to find out.
We've pulled together some great ideas for revamping your bedroom on a small budget, but don't worry that these ideas are not going to have the kind of impact you were hoping for. We are aiming for enormous impact whilst keeping a firm grip on those pesky purse strings.
Ready to be inspired?
One of the simplest ways to give your bedroom a makeover is to paint it. Unless you currently have a really dark colour on the walls, you should be able to choose whatever shade you like and complete the task in a few hours.
We recommend modern, fresh colours as that will give the space a contemporary feel. Try to choose whites and creams then accessorise with colour.
For a real pop of colour and fun, statement wallpaper could definitely be your new best friend. Even better than the impact it has is how cheaply it can transform a room, especially if you are planning to only paper one feature wall.
You could feasibly only need one roll so perhaps you can splash out a little bit and get something really special, like this circular motif from Tapeterie.
If you already have a headboard but you're not sure it's your style, customise it until it is. You can either decorate around it, as seen here, or you could take it off and upcycle it into something you like a whole lot more.
In the case of fabric headboards, you will only need some new material and a staple gun. One of the first things your eyes are drawn to in your bedroom, revamping your headboard will make a big impression!
When money is tight but storage is needed, don't waste your money on cheap, flat-packed furniture. Instead, try to make some yourself.
Wooden produce crates are a great way to add some rustic flair and keep you within a budget so why not ask at your local farm shop to see if they have any going spare? Wine merchants are also a good place to ask as wine crates are perfect for wall box shelves.
You might be looking at your bedroom and not seeing what you want but rather than the whole room needing to be overhauled, could it be that you actually only need to add in a few accessories?
Rather than getting blindsided by things that annoy you, look past them to identify exactly what is needed. You never know, it might be as simple as adding in some fresh flowers and having a tidy up!
Your bedroom is meant to be relaxing but you don't always want to go to sleep when you are in there. If your bedroom can accommodate it, why not try to create a little separate seating area?
You can install armchairs or floor cushions but we love this idea of having a hammock seat. Comfy, relaxing and quiet… just what you need in a busy house.
For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Matching Your Bedroom To Your Zodiac Sign.