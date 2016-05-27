6 small but effective bedroom upgrades you can make on a budget

If you've ever walked into your bedroom and thought that it looks a bit drab, you could be in dire need of a makeover. However, when budgets are tight, how can you transform the look and feel of your space? You've come to the right place to find out.

We've pulled together some great ideas for revamping your bedroom on a small budget, but don't worry that these ideas are not going to have the kind of impact you were hoping for. We are aiming for enormous impact whilst keeping a firm grip on those pesky purse strings.

Ready to be inspired?