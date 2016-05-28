The A-List British Farmland Home

Just because a house is built on farmland it doesn't mean it's a farmhouse. We think today's project will demonstrate that perfectly! While you might be imagining arable land with a charming cottage filled with cosy nuances and traditional brickwork, what has actually been built is astoundingly contemporary, stylish and enviable.

Speaking about the project, Baufritz revealed that, ’The Bauhaus in timber is located on former farmland, but because the Russells are hobby gardeners, their garden was completely planned for green fingers. The windows are oriented so that one can look from every angle of the house into almost every other angle. In this way the residents remain connected, even if they are not in the same room. In the morning, the house catches the sun for its residents, it is shaded during the daytime when it is hottest, and then is open again in the light and warmth of the evening sun.’

So, we know this is going to be a beautiful project but when you realise that exceedingly strict planning restrictions were placed on the house (it could not be a single millimetre larger than the former outdated bungalow that was on the site), you start to realise just how incredible this design really is.