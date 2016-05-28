The A-List British Farmland Home

Just because a house is built on farmland it doesn't mean it's a farmhouse. We think today's project will demonstrate that perfectly! While you might be imagining arable land with a charming cottage filled with cosy nuances and traditional brickwork, what has actually been built is astoundingly contemporary, stylish and enviable.
Speaking about the project, Baufritz revealed that, ’The Bauhaus in timber is located on former farmland, but because the Russells are hobby gardeners, their garden was completely planned for green fingers. The windows are oriented so that one can look from every angle of the house into almost every other angle. In this way the residents remain connected, even if they are not in the same room. In the morning, the house catches the sun for its residents, it is shaded during the daytime when it is hottest, and then is open again in the light and warmth of the evening sun.’
So, we know this is going to be a beautiful project but when you realise that exceedingly strict planning restrictions were placed on the house (it could not be a single millimetre larger than the former outdated bungalow that was on the site), you start to realise just how incredible this design really is.
You might look at this house and think that it is enormous but it really isn't any bigger, in terms of square feet, than the former property. This is all a case of ingenious design using the permitted footprint in a far more creative and tailored way.
The perfectly manicured gardens are a testament to the owners and their passion for all things green and that classic white render/timber contrast on the façade is simply stunning. Modern, funky and cool, we'd love to meet them!
Moving to the back of the house, we get our first glimpse of the extensive glazing that has been installed in such a way as to offer warmth and sunlight when it's needed and shade during peak hours. It all sounds a bit like witchcraft but there are solid design principles underpinning the placement of every brick, every batten and every window.
We think it's a wonderful touch that the side facing the majority of the garden has been wood clad as it helps to create a far softer barrier between indoor and outdoor space.
When gardening is your passion you want to be able to sit back and admire your handiwork in every part of your home. Here we can see that there are unrivalled views out into the great outdoors thanks to the huge glazed sliding doors.
The cacophony of luscious green simply melts into the interior space and lifts a fairly neutral colour scheme effortlessly, without the need for flourishes, such as feature walls. This is all the finesse this room needs!
We have come across a great many homes that have been decorated in a contemporary way but sometimes they fall a little short of the homely mark, with a cold and sterile vibe permeating. That's not the case here and we think this charming kitchen/dining room area is a real delight.
Far from being minimalist, we think we'd call this a naturalist design, with plenty of organic materials being offset by bright white in a bid to keep everything wonderfully fresh. Yum!
We bet you thought this was going to be another contemporary build that only had white in the interior, but no. True to their gardening passion, the owners here have sought to decorate with punchy pops of ultra vibrant colour that you could find in the garden.
The hyacinth blue of the rug and violet purple of the lovely little two-seater sofa combine effortlessly, as they would in an outdoor space, to create this eye-catching and stunning display.
With a home like this we doubt we would ever want to go to bed. However, we then see that this room has a door leading directly out into the garden and perhaps we could be persuaded to take a nap! Again decorated simply, the garden really is all the extra features that you need, rolled into one.
While the outside of this home is ultra contemporary, the inside tells a story of a treasured house where happy times are spent. There is no lack of personality and fun little nuances in every room reveal more about the owners and who they are as people. We think this is a joyous build.
For more modern home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Contemporary Home that Wouldn’t Compromise.