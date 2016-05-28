Your browser is out-of-date.

9 manageable DIY projects you can try this weekend

Das Sofa Hermann, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
Loading admin actions …

The words DIY and fun don't always go hand-in-hand but today we're injecting a little whimsy and enjoyment into your home improvement endeavours as we've found some super cool, easy and quick to complete mini-projects that you'll love to have a go at this weekend. Never printed your own cushions? You're about to! Always wanted to make pallet furniture? Give it a go! 

Take a look at our favourite small DIY projects and see which you might like to complete and, best of all, you can get the whole family involved.

1. Try some stencilling

2 QM BALKON IM KAROVIERTEL, HAMBURG, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

If the idea of mastering graffiti always appealed to you but the skill was a little lacking, stencilling is a great way to embrace the creativity again.

Garden tables make fantastic stencil projects and look amazing when finished, as this one from talented team at Die Balkongestalter demonstrates.

2. Get your origami on

Studio Snowpuppe origami handgevouwen lampen en de nieuwe houten lampen collectie, Snowpuppe Snowpuppe BedroomLighting
Snowpuppe

Snowpuppe
Snowpuppe
Snowpuppe

You can make so much more with origami than cute animals and sail boats so why not stretch yourself and attempt a folded paper lampshade?

They look great, can be any colour and people will think you've spent a fortune!

3. Get funky with your garden furniture

Das Sofa Hermann, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
palettenmoebel.at

palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

Pallet furniture is still super popular but don't spend a fortune on it. Simply make some yourself!

Pallets are often advertised as 'free for collection' so the materials won't cost much at all. Just make sure you hammer all those nails in properly and give everything a good sand down.

4. Hang up a herb container

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

If you love gardening and have started to grow your own herbs to use in the kitchen, have a bash at making a custom herb container. It can be for the kitchen wall, out on the patio or wherever else you like.

This is a perfect project for anyone making pallet furniture as the off cuts and leftover wood will be ideal!

5. Crate storage made simple

Arredo pallet, interiordave interiordave Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
interiordave

interiordave
interiordave
interiordave

Apple and wine crates are now widely being used as cool, modern storage alternatives but sometimes they can look a little bit dull.

Why not collect a few together and set about painting them to look like a proper unit? A few nails here and there and they'll be solid as a rock.

6. Dig out the sewing machine

Monsoon 2014, Chivasso BV Chivasso BV Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Chivasso BV

Monsoon 2014

Chivasso BV
Chivasso BV
Chivasso BV

If you fancy making a big difference to your home, handmade curtains are a fantastic project to complete. Not only can you use whatever fabric takes your fancy, you can also  tailor them to make sure they are inch perfect. 

If you're out of practice on a sewing machine, just go slowly until you have your confidence back.

7. Get your customising hat on!

Canastras - Home Staging, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomTextiles
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

There are countless ways to customise cushions that fall a little flat but our favourite is to print a complementary design over the top. 

Slogans and catchphrases always make for fun additions to the sofa or your bed and don't worry if you get some smudgy lines, nobody will notice!

8. Keep records for posterity

Record Frame, Sonntagsstaat Sonntagsstaat Living roomStorage
Sonntagsstaat

Sonntagsstaat
Sonntagsstaat
Sonntagsstaat

Who need prints and art when you have a cracking record collection, eh? Why not choose some of your favourites and pop them into special record frames up on the wall

Suddenly you'll have an incredible display, an easy way to access some of your most played favourites and a funky alternative to standard home decoration.

9. Add a little box storage

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Anyone can pick up some shelves from a DIY shop. If you want to try your hand at a fun project think about mounting different sized wooden boxes onto your wall to use as storage. 

We think painting them is great and, with geometric prints being so hot right now, we know what our design scheme will be!

For more DIY advice, take a look at this Ideabook: DIY Mistakes You Probably Make (And How To Fix Them).

Which of these ideas are you considering trying?

