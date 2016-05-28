9 manageable DIY projects you can try this weekend

The words
DIY and
fun don't always go hand-in-hand but today we're injecting a little whimsy and enjoyment into your home improvement endeavours as we've found some super cool, easy and quick to complete mini-projects that you'll love to have a go at this weekend. Never printed your own cushions? You're about to! Always wanted to make pallet furniture? Give it a go!
Take a look at our favourite small DIY projects and see which you might like to complete and, best of all, you can get the whole family involved.
If the idea of mastering graffiti always appealed to you but the skill was a little lacking, stencilling is a great way to embrace the creativity again.
Garden tables make fantastic stencil projects and look amazing when finished, as this one from talented team at Die Balkongestalter demonstrates.
You can make so much more with origami than cute animals and sail boats so why not stretch yourself and attempt a folded paper lampshade?
They look great, can be any colour and people will think you've spent a fortune!
Pallet furniture is still super popular but don't spend a fortune on it. Simply make some yourself!
Pallets are often advertised as 'free for collection' so the materials won't cost much at all. Just make sure you hammer all those nails in properly and give everything a good sand down.
If you love gardening and have started to grow your own herbs to use in the kitchen, have a bash at making a custom herb container. It can be for the kitchen wall, out on the patio or wherever else you like.
This is a perfect project for anyone making pallet furniture as the off cuts and leftover wood will be ideal!
Apple and wine crates are now widely being used as cool, modern storage alternatives but sometimes they can look a little bit dull.
Why not collect a few together and set about painting them to look like a proper unit? A few nails here and there and they'll be solid as a rock.
If you fancy making a big difference to your home, handmade curtains are a fantastic project to complete. Not only can you use whatever fabric takes your fancy, you can also tailor them to make sure they are inch perfect.
If you're out of practice on a sewing machine, just go slowly until you have your confidence back.
There are countless ways to customise cushions that fall a little flat but our favourite is to print a complementary design over the top.
Slogans and catchphrases always make for fun additions to the sofa or your bed and don't worry if you get some smudgy lines, nobody will notice!
Who need prints and art when you have a cracking record collection, eh? Why not choose some of your favourites and pop them into special record frames up on the wall?
Suddenly you'll have an incredible display, an easy way to access some of your most played favourites and a funky alternative to standard home decoration.
Anyone can pick up some shelves from a DIY shop. If you want to try your hand at a fun project think about mounting different sized wooden boxes onto your wall to use as storage.
We think painting them is great and, with geometric prints being so hot right now, we know what our design scheme will be!
