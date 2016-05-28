Before and After: Blighted Barn Becomes Rural Fantasy Home

Never ones to shy away from an enormous design challenge, the Joep van Os Architecture Bureau must have felt like all their dreams had come true when they won the contract to transform a derelict and almost collapsed barn into a stunning rural palace.
When you see the pictures of this incredible open plan house, you'll marvel at all the stylish touches, sensitive handling of original materials and the careful way in which the original framework has been preserved and reinvented. Oh, and if you think you've seen luxury bathrooms before, just you wait!
The proportions of this heritage barn are utterly incredible. If we stumbled across this location we think we'd also be overcome by a desire to turn it into a dream home but the state of disrepair is so serious that we might baulk at following through.
With a determined, experienced and capable design team at their side, the owners decided this was a task worth tackling. When you see the results, you'll understand why!
There isn't a person alive that could deny this is now a truly exceptional and incredibly beautiful home. We almost don't know where to begin with this amazing scene so we'll take a deep breath and just dive on in.
All the modern touches, such as extensive glazing and chic furniture, haven't been able to even remotely overshadow the natural aesthetic that the restored framework brings. Thanks to the fabulous timber layout, this open plan masterpiece feels as natural as the wood itself. What a joy!
Timber frames were built to last and with any heritage building, regardless of functionality, there are always strict covenants in place as to what you can replace and what you have to repair. We are so glad that the design team sought to simply make sure the frame was still fit for purpose before building a home around it.
Totally dictating the shape and style of home, these wooden beams not only add character but also class and elegance that can't be replicated with modern materials. Though it's a little early to be talking about Christmas, can you imagine how delightful some fairy lights would look up here?
It's official. We want to live here. No, we need to live here! This kitchen is simply another cherry on top of the sundae but what a tasty one it is, with masculine design touches that contrast with the soft wooden beams so eloquently. There is no loss of functionality either as we can see amateur cooks and professional chefs all wanting to spend time in here.
There is such a fluid dialogue between the spaces in this home, whereby modern touches and heritage structures blend together without any jarring or resistance. This is one heck of a talented design team!
Of course, modern life necessitates a certain amount of storage and convenience but when it's integrated into the very fabric of a build, it just works so well. Never overshadowing the natural elegance of the framework that made this such an appealing proposition in the first place, even stark white bookcases look phenomenal.
It seems strange but the wood and rustic brickwork really adds natural warmth and a softer feel that even a polished concrete floor and black kitchen can't compete with. There's nothing industrial but the materials used should make it feel like that. Gorgeous!
We did warn you that this house featured a bathroom that would put all others to shame and here it is, part of a vast, open plan master bedroom suite! Where do you begin? With the freestanding tub, decadent woodburner or the skylight that offers a fabulous view while you bathe? It's all so opulent yet feels so natural.
Built-in closet storage keeps everything sleek and unobtrusive and even in here, the wooden beams still steal the show. We can only imagine having such luxury at our fingertips from the moment we roll out of bed. This house is nothing short of all of our design dreams rolled into one.
