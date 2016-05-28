Before and After: Blighted Barn Becomes Rural Fantasy Home

Never ones to shy away from an enormous design challenge, the Joep van Os Architecture Bureau must have felt like all their dreams had come true when they won the contract to transform a derelict and almost collapsed barn into a stunning rural palace.

When you see the pictures of this incredible open plan house, you'll marvel at all the stylish touches, sensitive handling of original materials and the careful way in which the original framework has been preserved and reinvented. Oh, and if you think you've seen luxury bathrooms before, just you wait!