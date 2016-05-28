Before and After: 4 Bewitching Bathroom Upgrades

If you've embarked on a mission to totally redecorate your home, you might be thinking that you can leave your bathroom a little while longer. Don't! If it's dated, dank or just downright depressing, it's time to get fired up and ready for a revamp.
We have found some fantastically inspiring bathroom upgrades that you can use to motivate yourself. Just think that in little over a week you could have a totally reinvented space that you love spending time in, rather than a disappointing room you can't wait to escape. No more cleaning your teeth in the kitchen sink, it's time to take a look at these brilliant bathrooms and get ready to create something similar for yourself!
Small, pokey and tiled top-to-bottom in apricot, this is not a bathroom we would want to have to spend a lot of time in. Even the bathroom suite is old fashioned and making this room seem even worse. We want to find a redeeming feature. Really, we do. Unfortunately, we're drawing a blank.
Wow! Transition Interior Design might just be miracle workers if this is anything to go by. Where is the horrible suite now? How is there no trace of the tiles? Honestly, this is a staggering transformation that has gone from old fashioned to OMG contemporary and we think the all white scheme will definitely appeal to a lot of you!
The last thing you want to do in a small room is throw in a load of heavy patterns as this will make it seem even smaller. Apparently that was the look the owners were going for with this monstrosity! What is with the bizarre vanity set up? And why is the sink so close to the toilet? This whole room confuses and upsets us.
From one extreme to the other, this bathroom is now so stylish that we don't feel cool enough to be in here! A super dark colour scheme has transformed this space and has actually made it look bigger. How's that for confusing? Modern suite items make the layout seem far more understandable and, by including a wall of mirrors, there is no claustrophobia any more.
Honestly, are you looking at this with a grimace on your face? We are! There is nothing right with this bathroom; from the awful brown mosaic tiles to the beige toilet seat and a totally mismatched shower curtain. At the very least you'd think matching accessories might have been put in place to try and make the most of the space. Get us out of here!
You see what an enormous difference a single colour makes in a small room? Coupled with chic fixtures and porcelainware, white makes light work of transforming even the smallest, darkest and most terribly put together spaces. We actually don't recognise this room any more but we sure would be happy to take a long hot soak in it!
There is nothing we can say about this room that will make it even vaguely acceptable so we're not going to try. We think the broken tiles, grubby toilet and gross flooring says more than we ever could. Bleurgh.
You have to wonder why people put up with such dire bathrooms when they could enjoy a space that looks like this! Finished simply and without tiles, this is a chic bathroom that hits all the right notes.
Sparkling spotlights, large mirror and a clear glass shower screen all help to make the most of this opened up room. We're glad the memory of how this used to look has been effectively removed by the classic styling.
