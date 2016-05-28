Before and After: 4 Bewitching Bathroom Upgrades

If you've embarked on a mission to totally redecorate your home, you might be thinking that you can leave your bathroom a little while longer. Don't! If it's dated, dank or just downright depressing, it's time to get fired up and ready for a revamp.

We have found some fantastically inspiring bathroom upgrades that you can use to motivate yourself. Just think that in little over a week you could have a totally reinvented space that you love spending time in, rather than a disappointing room you can't wait to escape. No more cleaning your teeth in the kitchen sink, it's time to take a look at these brilliant bathrooms and get ready to create something similar for yourself!