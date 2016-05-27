Life in a Small Flat by the Ocean

If you've ever considered renting a short stay apartment in the Mediterranean for a relaxing summer's break, then this is the type of place you should be aiming for.
Discover how experts from Studioarte reimagined this flat's interiors with modern fixtures and classy touches of the Mediterranean, which come together to create an enviable living experience. Though as perfect as the interiors are, the real talking point of the flat is found outside. Sunshine and panoramic ocean views can be embraced whenever one feels like from the comfort of a rooftop terrace. Sounds ideal? It gets even better.
Scroll down to experience what life is like in this luxurious residence…
Forget about the dreary UK weather for one moment and picture yourself right here. Imagine soaking up the picture perfect location as you soak in the amazing spa. Life doesn't get much better.
After seeing this amazing picture, naturally you'd be thinking that this is one of those places with a multi-million pound price tag. However, you'd be surprised to learn that this project was completed within a modest budget of 70,000 Euros. The original flat was indeed blessed with outstanding ocean views but it had fallen into disrepair and was ageing horribly.
Perhaps now the apartment might fetch a higher price tag but that certainly wasn't the case beforehand.
When the sun is shining there is no better place to be than right here on the rooftop terrace. The owners love taking every chance to sit by the spa with a cold drink and simply relax with their feet dipped in the water.
Sharing the amazing views are the many typical houses that are dotted around this elevated position. Looking out over the sea of terracotta roof tiles and white rendered buildings creates a distinct feeling that you're in a special part of the world.
The long sofas on both sides of the terrace create a private oasis in this paradise by the ocean. With the ocean and village as a beautiful backdrop, the owners can entertain their guests with rooftop cocktails while the sun sets.
Although one might start believing it after a while, the sun doesn't last forever here. Thankfully the party can continue undisrupted as soft outdoor lighting and candles come into the mix.
We love how the new interior display strong ties with its Mediterranean context while also presenting a place of modernity. Natural materials and hand-crafted items take precedence where the furniture and artwork are concerned, with many selected from local sources.
With a bright palette of crisp whites and an open plan, this shared living and dining area marks the signature look of Studioarte. We love the simplicity of the seating arrangement, which mimics the set up of the terrace, with a long sofa again being employed with success.
We feel that this is a fitting image to say goodbye to the flat. Although we might be sad to be leaving, hopefully this project has inspired you to take a much deserved trip to the Mediterranean or somewhere else as equally beautiful.
All in all, the unified décor shared by both the internal setting and terrace has unified and enhanced a once lacklustre property. The relatively low sum of 70,000 Euros has been a great investment and has immeasurably enhanced this home.
