The Heart-Melting Fairytale Home

This beautiful country home, situated in the ancient forests of Naarden in the Gooi region outside Amsterdam, takes the best aspects of traditional Dutch architecture and gives it a modern twist.
The ethos of the build by Denoldervleugels was for the new house to fit in and be inconspicuous within its natural setting. The home's distinctive thatched roof mirrors the many others found in the region, however, once you learn more about the build, there are signs to indicate that there is more to this home than meets the eye.
After taking a moment to become acquainted with the building, we can't help but feel reminded of something out of a children's book. There's something about this style of architecture that takes you back to the imagery of a fairytale, especially with the forest in the background.
As much as we would love to believe that this home is straight from the pages of a story, this style of architecture is common throughout this part of the Netherlands. All the expected characteristics are present, including the angular thatched roof and gleaming white render.
There are certain aspects to the design that are more modern, such as the powder coated metal framing for the window frames and glass doors.
A contrast in colour and texture is gained through the variety of materials that form as the façade. See how the lower section of ground level is built from older style bricks while the upper level is constructed in dark wood panelling.
We can already imagine how generous the home is in terms of space considering the size of the structure. The interiors must also be very bright considering there are so many windows placed all around the home's three levels.
Just like the home itself, the garden looks almost too perfect for words. The neat and tidy space is very well organised, with all the plants elegantly trimmed into shape.
It seems like no matter which perspective one views the home from, there is always something unique that stands out.
When we stand at the side of the house we are blessed with a surprising view of the roof. Take note of the special dormer windows that run along the roof. We are left excited to see what the architects have created inside…
Before we head inside we'll first take a look at the covered outdoor seating area that's located adjacent to the main communal areas. The owners are lucky to have this beautiful, multi-functional space that they can enjoy alone or with guests should they come over. It's a setting that offers plenty of protection from the elements during summer or the colder months.
We are big fans of the wooden bench and paired coffee table that are impeccable rustic inclusions inside this country style home.
The internal setting combines life's simplest pleasures with modern conveniences. Full-height glass doors open up the dining area to the outside world and are positioned for easy access from both the inside and outdoor zones. The dining table is positioned in a way that allows those dining to enjoy their meal with a beautiful view.
The lighting performs a vital role in our perception of the space, with both natural and artificial light playing their respective part. The industrial style light makes its presence known in both a functional and stylistic sense, while the windows positioned around and above the space ensure that the interiors are always well lit during the day.
Our final image is from of an amazing perspective found inside the home. There's a sense of theatre to the scene as we view the staircases from underneath. Notice how the stairs appear to reach up from the ground floor and form a piece of functional art. The incoming natural light then intensifies our interaction with this amazing showcase of carpentry.
