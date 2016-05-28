The Heart-Melting Fairytale Home

This beautiful country home, situated in the ancient forests of Naarden in the Gooi region outside Amsterdam, takes the best aspects of traditional Dutch architecture and gives it a modern twist.

The ethos of the build by Denoldervleugels was for the new house to fit in and be inconspicuous within its natural setting. The home's distinctive thatched roof mirrors the many others found in the region, however, once you learn more about the build, there are signs to indicate that there is more to this home than meets the eye.

We don't want to give too much away so make sure to scroll down and see it all for yourself!