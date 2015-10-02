Double exterior French doors

French doors can make any home look stylish. They are rich in character and style and are versatile and functional. Traditionally, double french doors have lots of small window panes integrated in them, which gives them their distinctive look. However, as times have moved forward, the look has evolved and can vary from many panes to large single ones, but they are still designed to be decorative and semi-ornamental.
External doors differ from interior doors simply because or their use and durability. Normally, exterior doors are required to be thicker, more stable and sturdy as they are in constant use and need to protect the interior of the house from weather and degenerating conditions. Integrating double french doors onto a patio or decking area is also a great way of combining your exterior garden and courtyard spaces into the interior. A lovely addition to any home, here are 8 great examples to help inspire you.
French doors are perfect for extensions and look great. Here we can see how wonderfully they add to the look of the exterior terrace. The space becomes open, accessible and makes it feel connected to the rest of the house. By adding an extra set of double doors, the owners have made this a perfect space to entertain from either the kitchen or the living area.
Now we are looking at French doors that have a much more traditional look to them and we can see a definite difference in the number of panes of glass. These doors are in a crisp and clean white frame that works well with the rest of the house's white interior. A lovely place to sit and while away the hours reading.
It doesn't really get much more romantic than French doors looking out onto a Juliet balcony does it? These French doors open in the way to allow the balcony to be a practical option, where a full balcony isn't possible. These are modern doors fitted by A1 Lofts, and are a perfect option for an upstairs bedroom. They allow light and air to fill the room, adding to the sense of space.
We think these doors look very lovely on their own. However, we can see that pairing them with a slightly more decorative top can make them have an entirely different look. They appeal on a different level and perhaps to people wishing to achieve a different look. With the green paint, the white really stands out showing the doors off as the star that they are.
French doors are perfect for many reasons. People have them as internal doors, balcony doors and, as here, conservatory doors. We can see that they are a great option for this space because they are bigger than a conventional door and they have an edge over single doors, in function and appearance. They give in lots of light, and with the glass roof of this conservatory, it would be a wonderful place to sit on a sunny day.
We don't think you always have to go big with your doors. Why not have something small, like this, if space is limited? There is no need to think you need a large extension or conservatory to get this look. This small side extension is perfect for a small greenhouse or with the addition of a few chairs and a table, it would make a very quaint and intimate entrainment space.
If you can… go large! This is a very large conservatory, and if you are lucky enough to have room for this, we think this look is brilliant. The roof is nothing but glass and light just floods through. The windows and French doors are traditional and made of wood. The base of the doors are decorated too, giving them an extra aesthetic appeal. They open onto a gorgeous garden, and we imagine this space would be a lovely gathering place for family and friends.
Very bright and very white, this room is all about the light. From the white ceiling to the white furniture, everything is aimed at making it look spacious. The double doors open out with spectacular views all around. This is the epitome of spacious and modern, and by having single large panes of glass, the doors only add to the overall look.
