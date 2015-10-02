Double exterior French doors

French doors can make any home look stylish. They are rich in character and style and are versatile and functional. Traditionally, double french doors have lots of small window panes integrated in them, which gives them their distinctive look. However, as times have moved forward, the look has evolved and can vary from many panes to large single ones, but they are still designed to be decorative and semi-ornamental.

External doors differ from interior doors simply because or their use and durability. Normally, exterior doors are required to be thicker, more stable and sturdy as they are in constant use and need to protect the interior of the house from weather and degenerating conditions. Integrating double french doors onto a patio or decking area is also a great way of combining your exterior garden and courtyard spaces into the interior. A lovely addition to any home, here are 8 great examples to help inspire you.