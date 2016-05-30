10 vibrant examples of amazing accent walls

Creating an accent wall in a room is a superb way to add a burst of colour or pattern to your interior. It takes considerably less time and effort than painting or wallpapering an entire room, yet creates just as big of an impact – maybe even bigger.
But apart from painting, there are other ways to accentuate that wall of your choice, such as creating a striking gallery of prints or hanging up one gigantic art piece.
Let’s get up close and personal with some stylish ways to help draw attention to that wall of yours.
One of the easier and most-opted for ways to create an accent wall is to paint it. But before you tackle that wall with a brush, make sure it’s a colour you can stand to face on a daily basis.
Instead of choosing a colour that “looks pretty”, pick a hue that inspires you, boosts your creativity, or makes you feel relaxed.
Our advice? Make your accent wall one shade darker than the rest of the walls in the room. See how stunning the accent wall in this living room stands out, beautifully complementing the other walls that are only a few shades lighter.
When deciding which wall to accentuate, choose the one that has special features, such as a door, a trio of windows, a fireplace, or the one against which your bed stands. Accentuate those special features if you can, such as opting for scatter cushions on your bed that complement the accent wall.
Adding lighting to your accent wall will help to emphasise the colour and create visual interest, seeing as that dose of light will enhance selected parts of it while also creating some shadows. Notice the beautiful hues of green becoming lighter and lighter the closer it moves to the floor lamp in our example, above.
Get creative while painting that accent wall. For example, see the stunning route this paint job took, stretching from the planned accent wall to other areas and enveloping the sleeping spot in a cool, blue embrace.
Definitely an exceptional touch!
Nobody is forcing you to coat that entire accent wall – you can also paint only a portion of it, such as painting a geometric shape (some polka dots or rectangles), or colouring the areas which houses the windows, for example.
We love this stunning accent wall in the bathroom above, where the painter clearly let his inner artist come alive.
While some people prefer painted accent walls, others are in love with wallpapered ones. Notice the stunning forest backdrop achieved by the wallpaper behind the bed in our example.
If you’re not a big fan of bold patterns, try a wallpaper with a more subtle and soft design.
Want to spread that colour around your room? Colour-coordinating your window treatment with the wallpaper can be very effective.
See how beautiful the green window blinds above complement that fresh accent wall. An ultra fabulous touch!
Not sure you’re ready to commit to either paint or wallpaper? Then opt for wall decals that are easy to apply and remove. Choose from motivational quotes, inspiring words, your children’s birthdays, etc.
A large piece of wall art is also a striking way to bring attention to that certain wall. It makes a statement by adding colour and pattern to your room. On the other hand, a gallery of images can also make quite an impression.
