10 vibrant examples of amazing accent walls

Creating an accent wall in a room is a superb way to add a burst of colour or pattern to your interior. It takes considerably less time and effort than painting or wallpapering an entire room, yet creates just as big of an impact – maybe even bigger.

But apart from painting, there are other ways to accentuate that wall of your choice, such as creating a striking gallery of prints or hanging up one gigantic art piece.

Let’s get up close and personal with some stylish ways to help draw attention to that wall of yours.