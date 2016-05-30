Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 vibrant examples of amazing accent walls

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Sicht- und Sonnenschutz, Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Loading admin actions …

Creating an accent wall in a room is a superb way to add a burst of colour or pattern to your interior. It takes considerably less time and effort than painting or wallpapering an entire room, yet creates just as big of an impact – maybe even bigger.

But apart from painting, there are other ways to accentuate that wall of your choice, such as creating a striking gallery of prints or hanging up one gigantic art piece. 

Let’s get up close and personal with some stylish ways to help draw attention to that wall of yours.

1. The painted route

MR & MRS BENNETT'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Diane Berry Kitchens

MR & MRS BENNETT'S KITCHEN

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

One of the easier and most-opted for ways to create an accent wall is to paint it. But before you tackle that wall with a brush, make sure it’s a colour you can stand to face on a daily basis.

Instead of choosing a colour that “looks pretty”, pick a hue that inspires you, boosts your creativity, or makes you feel relaxed.

2. A touch darker

Duplex, Architetto Luigia Pace Architetto Luigia Pace Modern living room Wood White
Architetto Luigia Pace

Architetto Luigia Pace
Architetto Luigia Pace
Architetto Luigia Pace

Our advice? Make your accent wall one shade darker than the rest of the walls in the room. See how stunning the accent wall in this living room stands out, beautifully complementing the other walls that are only a few shades lighter.

3. Which wall?

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

When deciding which wall to accentuate, choose the one that has special features, such as a door, a trio of windows, a fireplace, or the one against which your bed stands. Accentuate those special features if you can, such as opting for scatter cushions on your bed that complement the accent wall.

4. Light that’s just right

Floor Lamps II, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S BedroomLighting
Herstal A/S

Floor Lamps II

Herstal A/S
Herstal A/S
Herstal A/S

Adding lighting to your accent wall will help to emphasise the colour and create visual interest, seeing as that dose of light will enhance selected parts of it while also creating some shadows. Notice the beautiful hues of green becoming lighter and lighter the closer it moves to the floor lamp in our example, above. 

Be sure to scope out our wide range of lighting professionals here on homify.

5. Follow your creativity

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Get creative while painting that accent wall. For example, see the stunning route this paint job took, stretching from the planned accent wall to other areas and enveloping the sleeping spot in a cool, blue embrace. 

Definitely an exceptional touch!

6. Painting only parts

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
Jo Downs

Shoaling Fish

Jo Downs
Jo Downs
Jo Downs

Nobody is forcing you to coat that entire accent wall – you can also paint only a portion of it, such as painting a geometric shape (some polka dots or rectangles), or colouring the areas which houses the windows, for example.

We love this stunning accent wall in the bathroom above, where the painter clearly let his inner artist come alive.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. From paint to paper

Bellewood homify Scandinavian style walls & floors
homify

Bellewood

homify
homify
homify

While some people prefer painted accent walls, others are in love with wallpapered ones. Notice the stunning forest backdrop achieved by the wallpaper behind the bed in our example. 

If you’re not a big fan of bold patterns, try a wallpaper with a more subtle and soft design.

8. Spread that style

Sicht- und Sonnenschutz, Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Peer Steinbach—Raumaustattermeister mit Stil

Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil
Peer Steinbach—Raumaustattermeister mit Stil
Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil

Want to spread that colour around your room? Colour-coordinating your window treatment with the wallpaper can be very effective. 

See how beautiful the green window blinds above complement that fresh accent wall. An ultra fabulous touch!

9. Dreamy decals

Una Grande Parete ha bisogno di una Grande Decorazione!, Crearreda Crearreda Walls & flooringWall tattoos Wood-Plastic Composite Black
Crearreda

Crearreda
Crearreda
Crearreda

Not sure you’re ready to commit to either paint or wallpaper? Then opt for wall decals that are easy to apply and remove. Choose from motivational quotes, inspiring words, your children’s birthdays, etc.

10. Opt for art

Kunstdruck - Wandbilder, Bimago Bimago Walls & flooringPictures & frames
Bimago

Bimago
Bimago
Bimago

A large piece of wall art is also a striking way to bring attention to that certain wall. It makes a statement by adding colour and pattern to your room. On the other hand, a gallery of images can also make quite an impression.

Sound like a good idea to you? Then take a look at: You Can Hang Your Pictures Like A Gallery.

Before and After: Oh No Chateau Found its Ooh La La
So, what’ll it be for your accent wall? Paint? Wallpaper? Or something completely different? Share with us in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks