Inspiring walk-in wardrobes for all you fashion divas

The alarm goes off – it’s time to get up. You rise from your stylish king-size sleeper, slip into your glamorous robe and slippers, and sail into your spacious walk-in wardrobe to pick out your fashionable attire for the day.
Fortunately, dreaming is free, which means we are quite unrestricted in conjuring up make-believe worlds and fantasies of how fabulous life could be.
So, to aid you in those dreams, we have sought out nine walk-in wardrobes that are sure to wow you and inspire some more top quality dreaming.
Enjoy!
How about turning your unused attic space into a beautifully stylish home for your favourite dresses and accessories?
This wardrobe space takes full advantage of the height of the walls to maximise storage capacity and hanging potential. Where space is narrow at the top, made to measure shelves have been constructed, with the lower shelf featuring a clothes rail– ingenious, right?
No doubt you have your certain style and taste, even for your dream wardrobe. But do you focus on the specifics, like what material it is made of? May we suggest this modern, chipboard wonder that is ideal for all attires and accessories, dreamt up or otherwise?
Timber flooring, plush rug, open hanging space, and dozens of compartments and drawers to house those shop-till-you-drop fashions you picked up.
A view can make or break a room, which is why location is such an important matter. So, why should it be any different for your dressing space?
Just imagine the sun streaming in through those floor-to-ceiling glass panes while you take a stroll through your fashion accessories.
We all know the importance of making an entrance, and what could be more “wow” than sliding apart chic doors and gliding into your dressing space with the utmost confidence and poise?
This walk-in world opted for classic neutrals in terms of colour palette, with dark shades adorning the back areas to make those hanging beauties even more striking.
Want your fashion to provide the patterns and colours instead of the wardrobe? Then this smooth and uniform-finish example, in a cool steel grey, could be perfect.
With mostly uncovered nooks and compartments, it does present the occasional closed space for those secret delicates.
Few things are as stylish as polished wood, and if it happens to be in a smooth and dark tone, then so much better!
This walk-in oasis agrees, opting for a bold colour to adorn those hanging, storage, and display spaces. But it’s not all gloomy, as crisp-white carpet and ceiling present a luxurious contrast to help light up your expert choice in fashion brands.
Möbel Inhofer
What’s the purpose of having top-of-the-range brands and best-of-the-best fashions in your wardrobe if they’re closed off? Display them with pride!
These sliding wardrobe doors are slightly tinted for effect, yet you can clearly see your haute couture winking at you from their relevant spots.
Choosing the right artificial lighting is vital, but nothing beats a good dose of sunshine. So, inject some fresh sunshine into your dressing space with this modern design that comes complete with its own skylight.
Sufficient hanging space to avoid any chances of wrinkling, clean and neutral tones, and crystal-clear glass panes for doors – this is what a wardrobe is supposed to look like!
Being a fashion symbol is stressful, which is why you need a tranquil space to house those designer brands. With its lightly toned interiors and delicate timber finishes, this wardrobe is pure perfection.
And when you’re having difficulty deciding between Gucci and Prada, take a blissful breather in that stylish lounger.
