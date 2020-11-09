9 golden rules of colouring your open plan layout

In today’s modern age, the open floor plan layout is on the rise – and with good reason, considering the abundance of benefits it brings us. It’s great for entertaining when you want everybody together, and it allows you to keep an eye on the kids as they play in the adjoining room.

Yet, when it comes to colour and paint choices for the open floor plan, many people hit a brick wall. Nobody wants a bland and boring open area, which is precisely what a lack of colour can accomplish. On the other hand, too much colour can result in a disjointed space filled with visual clutter.

Finding the right balance in between can be quite tricky, which is why homify is here…