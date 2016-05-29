8 fundamental features that every modern home should have

How do you create a modern home? Surely it's all pretty subjective, right? Well, it is but we think there are a few key features that any truly contemporary house will contain. We are the experts after all, so we are going to let you in on these fantastic secrets that will propel your home from nice all the way up to spectacular.

From space-age kitchen appliances through to dining room furniture that resembles modern art, we have everything you need to stay cutting edge and current. Time to ditch the flares, squeeze into some skinny jeans and let's get modern!