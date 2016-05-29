8 fundamental features that every modern home should have

How do you create a modern home? Surely it's all pretty subjective, right? Well, it is but we think there are a few key features that any truly contemporary house will contain. We are the experts after all, so we are going to let you in on these fantastic secrets that will propel your home from nice all the way up to spectacular.
From space-age kitchen appliances through to dining room furniture that resembles modern art, we have everything you need to stay cutting edge and current. Time to ditch the flares, squeeze into some skinny jeans and let's get modern!
Built-in, sleek bedroom cupboards are a distinctly modern trend but only when they really draw attention to themselves. This yellow and black number certainly screams 'look at me' and dictates the rest of the furnishings but we think it's big, bold and is creating just the right buzz!
When it comes to creating a functional home office in a modern home, clean lines, a lack of clutter and ultra cool desks are key. We think this one, from Ateljé Lyktan is utter perfection, especially with the integral lighting that removes the need for extra items!
Wow! We're pretty sure this shower could transport you through time and space but in the morning it will simply get you ready for another day in your ultra modern home. Can you imagine how great that triple stream must feel?
Any modern home should know how to make a big impact the second the front door is opened. For for hallways we think stylish, eye-catching and hard to fathom furniture is a must. Keep the lines sharp and you'll hit chic contemporary realms with ease!
If a modern home is what you want, you need to look outside the high street for your key pieces of furniture. When it comes to the dining room you need something super stylish and artwork-like so don't simply plump for a four-legged white option. Think outside the box. In fact, redesign the box to have 16 sides. You want people to be a little confused by it!
No routed cupboard doors, no butcher's block worktop and certainly no traditional 'white' goods should be found in a modern home. You want to look for brushed metal appliances and then go all out with the weird and wonderful material selections for everything else. Polished concrete is a key attribute right now, as are stainless steel and marble.
You might expect us to say that uncomfortable sofas are a staple in a modern living room but actually it's quite the opposite. We are seeing super luxe suites becoming more and more popular in contemporary dream homes, with far more neutral wall coverings. You don't have to try and convince us that a red velvet, quilted pair of oversized chaise longues are a good idea… we're already running to the shop!
The urge to fill a nursery or kid's room with a plethora of toys, wall art and bright colours can be hard to resist but if it's a modern home that you want, you need to stick to neutral, clean colours, neat organisation and considered wall additions. It won't look unfriendly, you just won't be accustomed to seeing such elegance and chic touches in a little one's space.
