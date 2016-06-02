9 things to reflect on when choosing your bathroom mirror

There are numerous ways to decorate a bathroom, either from scratch or just to add a few touches for some sprucing up. And when it comes to décor, mirrors are not a nice-to-have; they’re a necessity! But that does not give you permission to opt for a mirror that lacks style.
The right mirror can complement a bathroom, both in style and layout. From enhancing a dull wall to zhooshing up the lighting factor, mirrors can completely revolutionise a bathroom’s ambience – if done correctly.
So, with a stylish bathroom as our end goal, let’s see some tips on how to go about picking the right mirror to improve that bathroom atmosphere and create a smart, enjoyable space.
Your bathroom size, plus the vanity length, should determine your mirror. Vanity mirrors should not exceed the size of the vanity cabinets, as this will result in an unbalanced look.
Large mirrors create a sense of visual spaciousness, and also help to reflect light. And remember: the bigger the mirror, the better it showcases your stunning bathroom fixtures and accessories.
From traditional to modern, and from rustic to Victorian, mirror styles are available in an abundance of choices. Ask yourself: what do I want to achieve in my bathroom? Add some softness? Create a flashy atmosphere?
A frameless mirror with inlaid illumination is ideal for a contemporary space. Round mirrors are especially trendy at the moment, but let your desired bathroom space and/or theme guide you to the right shape (arched, square, oval, heart-shaped… ).
If you have an all-white bathroom that seeks a bit of merriment, a mirror can help. Position a collection of colourful accessories and decorative items so that the mirror reflects those bright tones against the stark-white background.
The mirror will diffuse the bathroom’s lighting, plus help to create interest and character via the reflected splashes of colour.
Small mirrors should be placed in a group in order to create balance and interest. Varying sizes can look quite creative when hung in a gallery-wall style, but ensure that they complement instead of compete against each other.
And remember to keep them all on one wall, or else your bathroom can end up looking like a funhouse.
When hanging a mirror, big or small, singular or gallery, think about the reflections. What will that mirror expose?
Be sure that the mirror’s placement will enhance your bathroom, not create an unsightly distraction, such as an overloaded laundry basket.
In addition to deciding on your desired look before mirror shopping, you should also research interior designs. homify has an extensive range of bathroom styles and layouts to expand your choices. We also have an ever-growing number of bathroom designers to aid you in your bathroom planning.
Search for examples of mirror sizes and placements and see how they fit into different bathroom styles.
Research done at home can save you time and money at the store. Once you know what you want (and don’t want), you’ll have a better chance of finding it.
Remember to evaluate the mirror quality at the store, and be sure that your choice will provide the desired effect (i.e. turn your bathroom into a spa-like space, or a trendy spot, or a charming bathroom for the kiddies… ).
An ordinary mirror can get a glamorous makeover with a backlighting. Either purchase a mirror with a built-in light, or add it yourself.
Illuminated mirrors are perfect for applying makeup and seeing your face in a detailed (yet flattering) way. They’re also ideal choices for bathrooms with low natural lighting.
Just ensure that your mirror lighting is soft, not harsh or fluorescent.
Opt for a look that’s twice as nice by duplicating the style two (or even three) times. Double mirrors are a common occurrence with double sinks, but multiple mirrors are also perfect with a long, single-sink vanity as opposed to one large mirror.
