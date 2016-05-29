A Mind-Boggling Flat Renewal

We like to think of ourselves as being a little hard to impress. After all, we have seen a lot of designs, commented on some incredible projects and built ourselves a reputation for knowing great innovation when we see it. All that went out of the window when we discovered this utterly stupendous transformation from interior architects, Aura Projekt. Honestly, this really is something.
In order to delay the moment just a little longer, we are going to mix things up today by showing you all of the before pictures first, just so you get a good feel for what the original styling and layout was like and then… BAM! We're going to hit you with a torrent of totally out of this world design genius.
Prepare yourselves, this is going to be a bumpy ride!
We've all seen this type of furniture before and it's not shocking. In fact, it's worse than shocking. It's nothingness personified.
Yes, the extensive storage must be useful but when we see items like this, we can't help wondering why something just as practical but a whole lot more stylish couldn't have been chosen. What a drab start to a project!
Literally, there is nothing to see here.
The space in this living room/dining space has been so badly used that vast areas of blank wall look shabby and ill-conceived, the chairs are beyond dated and… hanging plants to try 'fill the gaps'?
Spider plants need to stay away from here, or least wait until there is something to embellish, not hide.
Seriously, is this room meant to be some sort of punishment? What can the residents or property have done that was so bad they were left having to live like this? Tatty, busy, totally devoid of style and elegance; this is our nightmare kitchen.
This is how people end up eating takeaway for every meal because they don't want to venture into the kitchen where they will come face-to-face with tacky worktops and… wait… are those faux marble floor tiles?
Drink it in. Take your time. That's right, this is the same home, except everything is now so right that we hate the fact we will perpetually live in the wrong after seeing it. How can anything compete with this total transformation? Is that even a strong enough word to use?
Suddenly we are staring at one of, if not the, most incredible luxury kitchen/diners that we have ever seen and not just because of the contrast between what it was and is now. White, black and orange might not be a colour combo that we would have instantly thought of but it looks so good we won't ever be overlooking it again.
How huge does this space feel now?
There are so many things that we love about this space that it's going to be hard to list them all but we'll try! Painted brickwork has brought contemporary styling to a formerly drab room, while gloss wall panels and angular furniture really hammers home the point that this is a minimal dream home unwilling to make compromises.
The punchy orange accents are intense but bring a real element of fun and even a hint of retro glamour. Let's also take a second to really take in that fireplace. How can something so hot look so cool? This is a room that used to house sad old spider plants, for goodness sake!
Though part of an open plan room, we love how enclosed the kitchen feels when you are stood inside it. The black cabinets not only partner with some of the furniture in the living room, they also help to give the space real gravitas and an authoritative tone.
Sleek worktops, flat-front cupboards and a polished concrete floor have literally all wiped the previous look of the kitchen from our memories. If that space was a punishment for something, this one is indicative of some grade-A karma. Absolutely mesmerising!
