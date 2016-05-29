A Mind-Boggling Flat Renewal

We like to think of ourselves as being a little hard to impress. After all, we have seen a lot of designs, commented on some incredible projects and built ourselves a reputation for knowing great innovation when we see it. All that went out of the window when we discovered this utterly stupendous transformation from interior architects, Aura Projekt. Honestly, this really is something.

In order to delay the moment just a little longer, we are going to mix things up today by showing you all of the before pictures first, just so you get a good feel for what the original styling and layout was like and then… BAM! We're going to hit you with a torrent of totally out of this world design genius.

Prepare yourselves, this is going to be a bumpy ride!