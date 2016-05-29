The Welsh House Turning Expectations Upside Down

When it comes to interesting home design, today's project, masterminded by Loyn & Co Architects, is certainly unusual. As with so many of the most innovative and interesting projects, a totally new building has been placed on an existing site in a bid to accommodate a growing family and evolving needs.

’Whilst the clients loved the community they lived in and also the location of their existing ‘quirky’ cottage, they knew that the layout, constraints and limitations of their current house would not be suitable long term. They needed a lifetime home and wanted wonderful, light-filled spaces within which to live and to entertain friends and family. They sought a different way of living. A new purpose designed home sitting within the garden, adjacent to the existing was the answer.’

If a quirky cottage was already being enjoyed, we think you get a feel for what is on the horizon. It's certainly not what we'd call your average new build so let's get in there to have a look around!