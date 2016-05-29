The Welsh House Turning Expectations Upside Down

When it comes to interesting home design, today's project, masterminded by Loyn & Co Architects, is certainly unusual. As with so many of the most innovative and interesting projects, a totally new building has been placed on an existing site in a bid to accommodate a growing family and evolving needs.
’Whilst the clients loved the community they lived in and also the location of their existing ‘quirky’ cottage, they knew that the layout, constraints and limitations of their current house would not be suitable long term. They needed a lifetime home and wanted wonderful, light-filled spaces within which to live and to entertain friends and family. They sought a different way of living. A new purpose designed home sitting within the garden, adjacent to the existing was the answer.’
If a quirky cottage was already being enjoyed, we think you get a feel for what is on the horizon. It's certainly not what we'd call your average new build so let's get in there to have a look around!
First things first, this is an exceptionally handsome house, don't you agree? Modular in design, the separate 'boxes' all come together to create a wonderfully unique and mesmerising house that you have to try hard to figure out. What you can't quite see from here is the unusual layout inside.
The ground floor has become home to the bedrooms and more private areas, while upstairs plays host to a magnificent open plan kitchen, dining and lounge set up, as well as a separate living room-come-study. Even the roof has some funky touches but we'll come to that…
When even the hallways in a home leave you a little speechless you know you've found something special. We're confident you'll agree that this stretch of cool, calm, transitional walkway is beautiful. Sparsely decorated, it loses nothing in the way of style thanks to the stream of light that pours in through the full length skylight.
This corridor leads to all the ground floor bedrooms so it's no wonder that it is wonderfully relaxed and quiet but it is overlooked by the upper levels, as you'll soon see!
Now you can see exactly why the location played such a key part in this project. Having outgrown a much loved cottage, it would have been easy for the owners to simply up and move but could you leave that landscape behind? We don't think we could.
This quiet space is wonderful and offers a perfect vantage point for drinking in the dynamic and dramatic surroundings but we think this shot also shows just what a work of art the house is. The way the walls join in such a sharp style, the proportions of the windows and the natural symbiosis of the woodburner is all simply stunning.
Up on the first floor we start to see what this house is all about; togetherness. It's a long walk through to the cute private study at the far end but the dining table seems like a viable place to work when you want to be in close proximity to loved ones.
An oversized kitchen island is a fantastic central feature but the beautiful use of monochrome for the majority of the interior design scheme is what most grabs our attention, probably because the fuchsia sofa is so at odds with it. This is no bad thing though as the contrast adds a little quirkiness.
Be honest… could you actually get a lot of work done if this was the view out of your study? We couldn't promise to have all our fantastic articles ready for you to read as we would be hypnotised by the surroundings. Well, that and the amazing patchwork sofas.
Feeling private when you're in here, we love how the walkway still encourages an open vibe. This is a house that can adapt to growing needs, different styles of working and even the need for quiet alone time. If only they were all so intuitive!
Not a view for the vertigo sufferers amongst us but we are loving this rooftop terrace, complete with AstroTurf sofa. Well, why wouldn't you have one of those up in the roof? It makes perfect sense!
At every turn we are reminded that this is a quirky household, filled with creative people that have an unquenchable thirst for unusual ideas and off-the-wall design. While you might have expected their finished home to look like an eclectic mess, there is a firm elegance underpinning to all their endeavours, leading to a beautiful and very personal property.
