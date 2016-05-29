Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 utterly unique homes with views to kill for

press profile homify press profile homify
Narigua House , P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

One man's perfect view is another's idea of hell. Nevertheless, we wanted to bring together the most perfectly positioned homes we've come across to show you some of the most astounding views out there. Whether you like mountains, sand or cityscapes, we know we'll have something that takes your fancy!

Come with us as we travel the world to drink in some of the most amazing sights and have a think about what your dream view would be. You've got to start with something when planning your ideal home so why not the view that it offers?

1. Can't see the wood for the trees

ДОМ В ЛЕНИНГРАДСКОЙ ОБЛАСТИ , ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

If seclusion and being hidden away really appeal to you, you might not want a far-reaching view. In fact, you might want the surroundings to essentially envelop you. We think this deep forest home, designed by Aleksandr Zhydkov, is not only beautiful in its own right but also enjoys a tangible view of mature trees and nature at its finest.

2. Lakeside location love

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern houses Wood Black
Backraum Architektur

Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur

For nature lovers everywhere, we don't think you'll find anything much better than a lakeside home, complete with unhampered views out to the surrounding woodlands. Just don't watch any horror movies in the living room on your own or it could get a little spooky!

3. To infinity and beyond

Exterior View WT Architecture Modern houses
WT Architecture

Exterior View

WT Architecture
WT Architecture
WT Architecture

This clifftop build has really cornered the market when it comes to exemplar views. They're so pretty that a large viewing corridor, completed with top-to-toe windows, has been included. Looking out over the sea, we can imagine this being a wonderfully calm spot to live.

4. Up in the hills

Narigua House , P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
P+0 Arquitectura

Narigua House

P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura

You'd never have any concerns about being overlooked by neighbours if you lived here and garden fences would certainly be a thing of the past! Butting timeless elegance and luxury up against rugged rock is a wonderful contrast that makes for incredible design juxtapositions and awe inspiring views.

5. Living it up in the city

Telegraph House, MAA Architects MAA Architects Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
MAA Architects

Telegraph House

MAA Architects
MAA Architects
MAA Architects

Not everybody finds rolling hills, mountains or the sea irresistible so for cool cats that love an urban setting we think this rooftop terrace offers the perfect outlook. Most definitely a favourite part of this property, this viewing platform affords wonderful panoramic sights and we can imagine it being breathtaking at night.

6. Perfectly placid

Buck Mountain House, Indigo, USA | Viroc, Viroc Viroc Country style walls & floors Grey
Viroc

Buck Mountain House, Indigo, USA | Viroc

Viroc
Viroc
Viroc

This fortunate home has a little of everything thrown into one. A calm body of water, rugged mountains and trees within touching distance all combine to make for a truly spectacular view that we wouldn't mind opening our bedroom curtains to every morning!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. All that you survey

A house on the cliff, studio_GAON studio_GAON Modern houses
studio_GAON

A house on the cliff

studio_GAON
studio_GAON
studio_GAON

If your home is literally your castle you should be able to expect a good view from your favourite turret or battlement. Looking out over a lower town, we think this house has views that any royal would be envious of.

8. Where the sea meets the sky

Vila Seacrest - Ilha de Paros - Ciclades - Grécia, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Mediterranean style pool
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

This is some amazing design work! An infinity pool stretches out and meets the edge of the sea view, which in turn reaches up to the sky. The unbroken chain of bright blue looks astounding and really leaves you feeling free. This is a perfect view to build a home office or yoga studio in front of.

9. Calm before the storm

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller Colonial style bathroom
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

We absolutely understand why this bathtub has been placed outside. Can you imagine how wonderful it must be to relax in a hot bath while looking out at the rough sea? You'd feel all your troubles and stress simply wash away, disappearing into a view that money can't buy!

10. Changing of the seasons

제천 리솜 포레스트, 나우동인건축사사무소 나우동인건축사사무소 Rustic style conference centres Gastronomy
나우동인건축사사무소

나우동인건축사사무소
나우동인건축사사무소
나우동인건축사사무소

Wouldn't the ultimate dream view be one that changed now and then so you didn't get bored of it? Submerging your home in nature allows you to witness how your landscape and outlook changes every singe day, according to the time of year. We love this autumnal shot as we get an amazing sense of just how spectacular the views from every window in this house must be.

For window inspiration, in case you want to make a little more of your own view, take a look at this Ideabook: Breathtaking Bespoke Windows.

The Welsh House Turning Expectations Upside Down
Which was your favourite home? What type of landscape makes your perfect view? Don't be shy...leave a comment and let us know!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks