10 utterly unique homes with views to kill for

One man's perfect view is another's idea of hell. Nevertheless, we wanted to bring together the most perfectly positioned homes we've come across to show you some of the most astounding views out there. Whether you like mountains, sand or cityscapes, we know we'll have something that takes your fancy!
Come with us as we travel the world to drink in some of the most amazing sights and have a think about what your dream view would be. You've got to start with something when planning your ideal home so why not the view that it offers?
If seclusion and being hidden away really appeal to you, you might not want a far-reaching view. In fact, you might want the surroundings to essentially envelop you. We think this deep forest home, designed by Aleksandr Zhydkov, is not only beautiful in its own right but also enjoys a tangible view of mature trees and nature at its finest.
For nature lovers everywhere, we don't think you'll find anything much better than a lakeside home, complete with unhampered views out to the surrounding woodlands. Just don't watch any horror movies in the living room on your own or it could get a little spooky!
This clifftop build has really cornered the market when it comes to exemplar views. They're so pretty that a large viewing corridor, completed with top-to-toe windows, has been included. Looking out over the sea, we can imagine this being a wonderfully calm spot to live.
You'd never have any concerns about being overlooked by neighbours if you lived here and garden fences would certainly be a thing of the past! Butting timeless elegance and luxury up against rugged rock is a wonderful contrast that makes for incredible design juxtapositions and awe inspiring views.
Not everybody finds rolling hills, mountains or the sea irresistible so for cool cats that love an urban setting we think this rooftop terrace offers the perfect outlook. Most definitely a favourite part of this property, this viewing platform affords wonderful panoramic sights and we can imagine it being breathtaking at night.
This fortunate home has a little of everything thrown into one. A calm body of water, rugged mountains and trees within touching distance all combine to make for a truly spectacular view that we wouldn't mind opening our bedroom curtains to every morning!
If your home is literally your castle you should be able to expect a good view from your favourite turret or battlement. Looking out over a lower town, we think this house has views that any royal would be envious of.
This is some amazing design work! An infinity pool stretches out and meets the edge of the sea view, which in turn reaches up to the sky. The unbroken chain of bright blue looks astounding and really leaves you feeling free. This is a perfect view to build a home office or yoga studio in front of.
We absolutely understand why this bathtub has been placed outside. Can you imagine how wonderful it must be to relax in a hot bath while looking out at the rough sea? You'd feel all your troubles and stress simply wash away, disappearing into a view that money can't buy!
Wouldn't the ultimate dream view be one that changed now and then so you didn't get bored of it? Submerging your home in nature allows you to witness how your landscape and outlook changes every singe day, according to the time of year. We love this autumnal shot as we get an amazing sense of just how spectacular the views from every window in this house must be.
