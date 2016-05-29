10 utterly unique homes with views to kill for

One man's perfect view is another's idea of hell. Nevertheless, we wanted to bring together the most perfectly positioned homes we've come across to show you some of the most astounding views out there. Whether you like mountains, sand or cityscapes, we know we'll have something that takes your fancy!

Come with us as we travel the world to drink in some of the most amazing sights and have a think about what your dream view would be. You've got to start with something when planning your ideal home so why not the view that it offers?