Two Becomes One in this Amazing Home

Returning a house to its former glory after it has been split into two or more dwellings is not a task for the faint-hearted. Thankfully, Bradley van Der Straeten Architects are made of tougher stuff than most. In addition to this already being a somewhat large project, there were extra constraints in place as well, as the team explains, ’The property was originally divided into two single storey apartments. Our brief was to convert the property back into one house on a tight budget.

The new property now boasts a large bathroom with walk-in shower and three double bedrooms on the first floor. The ground floor was redesigned to provide a more spacious entrance hallway. Steels were inserted to knock two rooms together to create a generous lounge. The rear side return extension provides top light to the space as well as full height fully open able oak glazing onto the garden. Our designs have ensured that no structural supports are visible in the ceiling to maximise the feeling of space and light.’

So the question is, can you turn two separate flats back into one cohesive family home, on a budget, without the end result looking rushed or finished to sub-par standards? Let's take a look to find out!