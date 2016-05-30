7 golden ideas to enhance your small balcony

If you have a small balcony but want to put it to great use as valuable extra space in your home, don't go anywhere. We have some great ways for you to get the most out of even the smallest of spaces and all it will take is some clever thinking or creative decorating.
Take a look and see if any of our suggestions are just the ticket for creating a beautiful balcony at your house and remember, this is only a guide. If you have some super thoughts of your own, share them with us at the end!
Imagine having your balcony as your home office! Well, you don't have to imagine any more as this amazing little portable desk, with integral plant holder, makes it absolutely possible. Thanks Anchovis Design, you guys rule.
If you are planning a big overhaul of your balcony, make sure you follow this tradesman rule of thumb. You don't want to go a little too grand with your ideas only to discover they won't fit or work in your space. No furniture buying until you've measured!
Using natural materials when you are upgrading and redesigning your balcony will ensure you don't overshadow the inherent beauty of the space itself. Remember, this is a valuable connection to nature and not a whole other room that you can fill with heavy furniture.
If you've managed to overlook just how useful the railings on your balcony are, prepare to be enlightened! For a gorgeous little improvised garden, why not attach containers of plants, herbs and flowers to the ironwork? You'll be able to enjoy pretty blooms without losing any floor space.
Sometimes it's easier to make your balcony look a little larger by really making it cohesive with the indoor room it connects to. This can be through the use of an accent colour, as seen here, or perhaps chairs that have a common theme. Blurring the lines like this is a great technique!
If you have an awkwardly shaped balcony but definitely want to be able to sit out on it, you could look into something a bit funkier, furniture-wise. We think hammocks are great as you can take them down when they're not in use or enjoy a sunny snooze when the weather plays ball. Plus, who doesn't love watching people trying to get into them?
Plants in pots on your balcony might not be a ground-breaking solution but it's a classic for a reason. We think you can get a little more experimental though and enjoy thinking up new ways to display your blooms. We are loving these little hand-painted stools! What can you come up with?
For a little more balcony inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Balcony Balcony Wherefore Art Thou, Balcony?