Tiny Flat for a Growing Family

The Diagonal Line _평창동 빌라, 지오아키텍처 지오아키텍처 Modern living room
Buzzing with the energy of being located within a bustling metropolis is this newly renovated family apartment. Located in Seoul, South Korea, the apartment has undergone significant transformation over the past year and now accommodates enough space for a growing family to live and work. The area of the city the apartment is situated within is now one of the most promising precincts and is highly sought after due to its popular restaurants and many cultural outlets. Being in an exiting area filled with life was always a priority for the home owners, however, they wanted their home life to be peaceful with spaces catered towards their interests. Premium Korean design firm G/O Architecture have designed the apartment with their clients wishes in mind and have created something fantastic. Continue reading to see inside…  

So bright!

The Diagonal Line _평창동 빌라, 지오아키텍처 지오아키텍처 Modern living room
Most living rooms place the focus upon a couch and a television but this home's living room concentrates upon books rather than TV. One wall has a comfy bench for everyone to sit down and relax with a novel. The wall opposite is where you'll find all the family's favourite books. 

Home office

The Diagonal Line _평창동 빌라, 지오아키텍처 지오아키텍처 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
For those who work from home it can be a real nightmare to find enough storage for an ever expanding file system. Here all the owners necessary documents and files are stored efficiently and attractively. 

Compact kitchen

The Diagonal Line _평창동 빌라, 지오아키텍처 지오아키텍처 Modern kitchen
All spaces have been considered, and there is a place for everything needed in the kitchen. There's a place for the pots and pans, the dishwasher is hidden out of sight, and there's plenty of solid working surfaces for the owners to undertake their cooking with ease. 

Dining together

The Diagonal Line _평창동 빌라, 지오아키텍처 지오아키텍처 Modern kitchen
Interiors are generous in size, driven by the designers desire to create settings that are imminently liveable and are comfortable to be within. 

Private study

The Diagonal Line _평창동 빌라, 지오아키텍처 지오아키텍처 Modern study/office
The home office has a good amount of working space thanks to a timber desk that has been built into the walls. To aid good working conditions there's an opportunity for natural light and good air flow to enter the room if the blinds and windows are opened up fully. 

Playroom

The Diagonal Line _평창동 빌라, 지오아키텍처 지오아키텍처 Modern nursery/kids room
For many who live in apartments it is incredibly difficult to keep the kids entertained and peaceful. In this home it was decided that one room would be dedicated towards being a children's play room. The rooms design is in-keeping with the rest of the home and as a result is bright and open. Colour has been introduced to the space through a simple dotted pattern on the wall. 

Living space

The Diagonal Line _평창동 빌라, 지오아키텍처 지오아키텍처 Modern living room
Channelling the ethos of traditional Korean architecture, the rooms of the home are well thought-out with the emphasise lying in practicality and efficient use of space. The home is always feels bright thanks to the monochrome colour scheme that lights up the space. In addition, floor to ceiling glazing has been chosen to ensure that natural light can always find its way inside.

Overall, the apartment has been designed perfectly to suit the family that resides within it and has been well worth the money and effort. To see another wonderful small home, check out: The Small House with Something to Hide.

What did you like most about this apartment? Tell us below in the comments section. 

