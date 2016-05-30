Before and After: Oh No Chateau Found its Ooh La La

Eurl Cyril Dulau Architect clearly does not scare easily. Either that or he is a secret horror film buff and enjoys a super creepy house. That's the only explanation we can come up with for anyone being willing to take on this large project!

Looking deserted and sad, this French home had certainly seen better days but all it takes is someone with a little vision, a lot of determination and a healthy budget to turn things around. What has been created here is a beautifully homely, inviting and rustic house that any of us would love to live in. Don't believe us? Shame on you!