13 refined ways to introduce more white into your home

White seems to be a colour that strikes fear into the hearts of homeowners everywhere but even a busy family home can make it work, if you use it in the right way. Don't think that it has to be synonymous with minimalism or sterile environments as it can be a great accent colour.

We think we've found some wonderful ways to bring a little light decoration into your home so whether you opt for hidden storage or crisp bedding, come to the light side guys, we promise you won't regret it!