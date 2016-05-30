Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 refined ways to introduce more white into your home

press profile homify press profile homify
homify BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

White seems to be a colour that strikes fear into the hearts of homeowners everywhere but even a busy family home can make it work, if you use it in the right way. Don't think that it has to be synonymous with minimalism or sterile environments as it can be a great accent colour.

We think we've found some wonderful ways to bring a little light decoration into your home so whether you opt for hidden storage or crisp bedding, come to the light side guys, we promise you won't regret it!

1. Watch your storage melt away

Cedar House The Chase Architecture Living roomTV stands & cabinets
The Chase Architecture

Cedar House

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

Etc Urban have found a great way to add white to this funky and eclectic living room, in the form of wall storage that simply disappears into the background. Just don't forget it's there or you'll lose all your things!

2. Kids can handle white

KIDS TREEHOUSE BEDROOM BUNKBED in White Cuckooland Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Cuckooland

KIDS TREEHOUSE BEDROOM BUNKBED in White

Cuckooland
Cuckooland
Cuckooland

They might choose to decorate it at some point but a white bed is not the enemy in your kid's room. You can keep things fun and cool by adding in patterned bedding.

3. Barely there structures will work well

Sitting Room homify
homify

Sitting Room

homify
homify
homify

When in doubt, white it out! If you have exposed structural elements in your home, painting them white will lessen the industrial impact and make them a far more subtle, pretty feature.

4. Keeping your bathroom timeless

Cloud Stone Bath Waters Baths of Ashbourne BathroomBathtubs & showers
Waters Baths of Ashbourne

Cloud Stone Bath

Waters Baths of Ashbourne
Waters Baths of Ashbourne
Waters Baths of Ashbourne

Bathroom suites are usually white for good reason. They look classic, elegant and will never date. Plus, you can always see where needs cleaning! The white bath stone plinth is optional but if you're digging the paler tones, it is certainly an option.

5. Flirt with festive decorations

Christmas Range, The White Company The White Company
The White Company

Christmas Range

The White Company
The White Company
The White Company

We aren't just talking about Christmas as any holiday decorations can look amazing in white. Helping to add some really fresh and beautiful touches to a party, we think white decorations will keep things festive, fun and chic.

6. Cool, crisp sheets are a joy

Florence Darkwood Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Florence Darkwood Bed

homify
homify
homify

Colourful bedding might be nice but for a touch of high-end elegance in your home, you can't beat plain white Egyptian cotton. Who knows, this might even encourage you to change the sheets a little more often!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Make your hallway humongous

Projekt Musterhauseinrichtung, Möbel von yourelement, yourelement yourelement Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating Wood
yourelement

yourelement
yourelement
yourelement

Small spaces are always an issue in your home but a quick splash of white paint on the walls will make even the pokiest of hallways seem exponentially larger. It's an oldie but a goody as far as tips and tricks go.

8. Fancy getting fluffy?

Scandinavian eating 99chairs Dining roomTables
99chairs

Scandinavian eating

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

If you like a colourful home and aren't afraid to experiment with some fabulous rugs and other accessories, then a white sheepskin rug might be the finishing touch you are looking for. We all know a rug really ties a room together so why not a white one?

9. Get your Scandinavian vibe on

Scandinavian Cool, iDecorate Ltd iDecorate Ltd Dining roomAccessories & decoration
iDecorate Ltd

Scandinavian Cool

iDecorate Ltd
iDecorate Ltd
iDecorate Ltd

Speaking of accessories, small items, such as vases and ornaments, always look amazing in white. There's also the added bonus that they'll fit in any room, regardless of the wider colour scheme. How's that for easy integration?

10. Go white if you're going modern

The Cut Kitchen, Alessandro Isola Ltd Alessandro Isola Ltd KitchenBench tops
Alessandro Isola Ltd

The Cut Kitchen

Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd

If you've set your heart on injecting some cool modernist touches in your home, white will have to be a major part of your planned colour palette. It makes everything just look so contemporary and chic and even large items, such as dining tables that are normally bulky, will look a lot sleeker.

11. Be the centre of attention

Loop, usTogether usTogether Living roomSofas & armchairs
usTogether

Loop

usTogether
usTogether
usTogether

If you are hoping to make a splash with your interior design, who says you can't go super weird and eccentric? It's not always a case of funky fabrics and bright colours, as white items in weird and wonderful styles will make a real statement room, like this multimedia example.

12. Why not try a little minimalism?

The Long Brick House, Földes Architects Földes Architects Living roomShelves
Földes Architects

The Long Brick House

Földes Architects
Földes Architects
Földes Architects

Don't be down on minimalism unless you've tried it and definitely don't like it. It's a great way to keep your home neat, tidy and effortlessly chic. What's not to like about this gorgeous living room? If that's the power of white, sign us up!

13. Get focused by reducing the colour

Praktische Schreibtische im ausgefallenem Design, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Study/officeDesks Wood White
Baltic Design Shop

Praktische Schreibtische im ausgefallenem Design

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

A home office is the perfect location for a lot of white as it naturally helps to focus the mind. When productivity is key, step away from the bright hues and get yourself a white space and a tidy desk. Your workload will thank us, even if you don't!

For more wonderful white ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Don’t Be Scared Of White Interiors!

Secrets of a Super Cheap Family Home
Are you coming round to the idea of white? Does it still scare you? We'd love to hear you thoughts (and fears!) in the comments...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks