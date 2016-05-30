13 refined ways to introduce more white into your home

White seems to be a colour that strikes fear into the hearts of homeowners everywhere but even a busy family home can make it work, if you use it in the right way. Don't think that it has to be synonymous with minimalism or sterile environments as it can be a great accent colour.
We think we've found some wonderful ways to bring a little light decoration into your home so whether you opt for hidden storage or crisp bedding, come to the light side guys, we promise you won't regret it!
Etc Urban have found a great way to add white to this funky and eclectic living room, in the form of wall storage that simply disappears into the background. Just don't forget it's there or you'll lose all your things!
They might choose to decorate it at some point but a white bed is not the enemy in your kid's room. You can keep things fun and cool by adding in patterned bedding.
When in doubt, white it out! If you have exposed structural elements in your home, painting them white will lessen the industrial impact and make them a far more subtle, pretty feature.
Bathroom suites are usually white for good reason. They look classic, elegant and will never date. Plus, you can always see where needs cleaning! The white bath stone plinth is optional but if you're digging the paler tones, it is certainly an option.
We aren't just talking about Christmas as any holiday decorations can look amazing in white. Helping to add some really fresh and beautiful touches to a party, we think white decorations will keep things festive, fun and chic.
Colourful bedding might be nice but for a touch of high-end elegance in your home, you can't beat plain white Egyptian cotton. Who knows, this might even encourage you to change the sheets a little more often!
Small spaces are always an issue in your home but a quick splash of white paint on the walls will make even the pokiest of hallways seem exponentially larger. It's an oldie but a goody as far as tips and tricks go.
If you like a colourful home and aren't afraid to experiment with some fabulous rugs and other accessories, then a white sheepskin rug might be the finishing touch you are looking for. We all know a rug really ties a room together so why not a white one?
Speaking of accessories, small items, such as vases and ornaments, always look amazing in white. There's also the added bonus that they'll fit in any room, regardless of the wider colour scheme. How's that for easy integration?
If you've set your heart on injecting some cool modernist touches in your home, white will have to be a major part of your planned colour palette. It makes everything just look so contemporary and chic and even large items, such as dining tables that are normally bulky, will look a lot sleeker.
If you are hoping to make a splash with your interior design, who says you can't go super weird and eccentric? It's not always a case of funky fabrics and bright colours, as white items in weird and wonderful styles will make a real statement room, like this multimedia example.
Don't be down on minimalism unless you've tried it and definitely don't like it. It's a great way to keep your home neat, tidy and effortlessly chic. What's not to like about this gorgeous living room? If that's the power of white, sign us up!
A home office is the perfect location for a lot of white as it naturally helps to focus the mind. When productivity is key, step away from the bright hues and get yourself a white space and a tidy desk. Your workload will thank us, even if you don't!
