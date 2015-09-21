House With a Secret

Japanese architecture always seems to inspire and excite us here on homify. There's something special to the way the ethos behind Japanese design appears to come together effortlessly to form a well thought out home. Today, we would like to give you a tour of a home designed from Japanese architects at Kobahaus, who bring a fresh perspective to modern Japanese architecture. It's a home that boasts flowing communal areas and high quality finishes. To top things off; you cannot find a better location with the residents spoilt for choice with excellent public transport, premium shopping, beautiful parks and many cultural outlets that meets all the family's needs.
With its unmistakable contemporary design and tangible boldness the newly built home is a pure architectural statement. The newest house on the block is something to behold with its sheer black finish and unique angled form. The upper level is clad in stained metal sheets while concrete has been left exposed on the lower level giving the home a particular industrial look.
Another angle helps to show the homes well thought out design. Strategically placed windows ensure that natural light is able to enter the home from varying angles but not at the cost of privacy for those that reside within or of the neighbours.
KobaHaus assert a knowledge of high quality Japanese design which acknowledges its unique history while embracing today’s innovation. Notice here on the landing area that the homes generous floor plan allows for the implementation of generous communal areas that are open and free flowing. Pale timber floors and warm white walls provide a stylish backdrop for the owners to create their own décor style over time.
The interiors are beautifully crafted with the Japanese influence reflected in the layout of the home and material choices. Sustainable timber is featured heavily in each room of the home and is chosen to promote a sense of being in a natural setting.
A common feature of Japanese homes is the internal courtyard. An internal courtyard such as this plays an important role in the functions and aesthetic of a home. Firstly, the courtyard will have many connecting points from all angles which allow different rooms of the home to be connected via a green space. Secondly, the internal courtyard becomes an important natural feature of the home where nature is always in view and can be reached within a short distance if those inside want to be somewhere green and beautiful. The one pictured here is still in its infancy, but in time will become more lush as the plants grow.
