House With a Secret

A common feature of Japanese homes is the internal courtyard. An internal courtyard such as this plays an important role in the functions and aesthetic of a home. Firstly, the courtyard will have many connecting points from all angles which allow different rooms of the home to be connected via a green space. Secondly, the internal courtyard becomes an important natural feature of the home where nature is always in view and can be reached within a short distance if those inside want to be somewhere green and beautiful. The one pictured here is still in its infancy, but in time will become more lush as the plants grow.

