9 step guide to planning a memorable summer garden party

After a long and dreary winter we all want to welcome the sun back in style. And what better way to do that than by hosting one spectacular summer soiree in the back garden?

But before you start writing out that guest list, is your home prepared? Do you have the right entertainment? How about food and beverage ideas? Rushing into a back garden bash is the last thing you want to do as guests will immediately notice last minute planning.

So, whether you’re hosting a casual pool party or an elegant sit-down dinner in the garden, let’s take it from the top…