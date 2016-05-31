Before and After: Top Floor Travesty to Penthouse Perfection

Say the word penthouse and people immediately picture flats that are expensive, beautiful and at the cutting edge of modern style and design, right? Well, that isn't always the case, leaving interior gurus like Bhavin Taylor Design to pick up the pieces of failed decorating attempts.

To say this firm has worked a miracle here would be a dire understatement as their eye for great design is unrivalled. Taking the incredible flat's views into account, they have transformed what was a cluttered mess into a perfect cityscape viewing platform.

If you don't believe us, come take a look!