Before and After: Top Floor Travesty to Penthouse Perfection

Say the word penthouse and people immediately picture flats that are expensive, beautiful and at the cutting edge of modern style and design, right? Well, that isn't always the case, leaving interior gurus like Bhavin Taylor Design to pick up the pieces of failed decorating attempts.
To say this firm has worked a miracle here would be a dire understatement as their eye for great design is unrivalled. Taking the incredible flat's views into account, they have transformed what was a cluttered mess into a perfect cityscape viewing platform.
If you don't believe us, come take a look!
With such an incredible view out of this window it's a shame it has been totally overshadowed by this mess of a space. Mismatched furniture, clutter, old hat curtains and even an unmade bed have made surprisingly light work of turning an exclusive dwelling into just another average flat.
Well, that's far more impressive, wouldn't you say? With all the mess and clutter gone, tasteful retro furniture installed and a crisp, inviting bed now in place, this is a master bedroom fit for any penthouse. We are loving the statement light fixture!
Far from going too modern and stark, there are lots of patterns and textures, which keep the whole room feeling high-end but comfortable and isn't it nice to let the view take centre stage?
A home office should be a zone where you are fully set up to sit down, work hard and get a lot done but we can't imagine hitting any deadlines in this drab space. The tacky furniture alone would distract us too much and all that mess is a nightmare!
With a decent sized room, there should have been more scope to create something usable but this is a who's who of bad choices and poorly considered layout.
Hello, gorgeous office space that we are more than a little jealous of! Tidy, clean and organised, this really is now a haven of home office efficiency and what an absolute treat to see a desk that matches the bedroom furniture, both in era and style. You've got to love the Danish influence!
When creativity fails, a quick look out of the window will soon reinvigorate the synapses and we think this is the ideal room for any stay at home creative that wants to make a name for themselves.
For goodness' sake! Is it just us or is this everyone's nightmare? Can you imagine trying to navigate this space effectively? No, neither can we. You can't even really call it a living room as it stands here, can you? It's just a pit of mess, belongings and, we hope, potential.
Clearly this owner has not long moved in but still, what a total waste of a wonderful room. Oh, and let's not dwell on those office blinds either. Yuck!
Oh come on, we aren't falling for this one! There's no way this can be the same room. Except that it is! Our jealousy can be held back no longer as we lust over this masterpiece of retro styling, clean lines and perfectly proportioned space.
The view. Those lights. The way everything combines so harmoniously to not only reek of idealised penthouse living but also natural style. The gentle design grace is a little overwhelming, like a strong French perfume, but you know you want to douse yourself in it anyway. Bravo, Bhavin Taylor Design, this is a monumental success!
