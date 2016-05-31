12 tasty things all coffee lovers need in their home

A day without coffee is a hell that we wouldn't wish on anybody but simply having the beans in your home isn't enough to give you the full caffeine experience. There are countless extra touches and wonderful home additions that will really bring the ritual of the first cup of the day to life.

Come with us as we take a tour of the kitchen and discover all the things that truly serious coffee buffs need in their homes. If you're more of a tea person, get away with your blasphemy!