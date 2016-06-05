9 fabulous courtyards worth stepping outside for

Ah, the beauty of a courtyard; that unique little space somewhere between a lush garden and a stylish patio. It presents so many possibilities: we can grow our own veggie/flower garden; we can entertain the friends with a barbeque; or we can just pull up a comfy lounger and enjoy watching dusk approach while savouring a full-bodied wine.

But that is just our imaginations running away with us when thinking about courtyards – what do you picture yourself doing? And more importantly, what do you imagine the space to look like?

To get your creativity going, find herewith 9 fabulous courtyards, each as unique and wonderful as the next, but all of them outstanding in offering a special mix of relaxation and charm.