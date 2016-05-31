Before and After: A Small Flat Shines Again!

We don't envy EAO-Portugal for having to take on this mammoth restoration project but we are filled with jealousy over what the owners received at the end of the process. The change is just so drastic that it took us a moment to fully appreciate the magnitude of it all.

A barely-there shell was masterfully rebuilt, transformed and adapted to become the ultimate dream home that is as far from being recognisable as it's possible to be. You really won't believe the change so enough talking, let's start looking!