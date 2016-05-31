Your browser is out-of-date.

8 devilish ways you can choose the dark side

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
The force is strong in this article. If you have a yearning to give into your feelings and personal tastes, let's take a look at some of the ways that you can embrace some dark, impactful interior design. You don't need to worry about black being too gothic for your home as we have some subtle ways to integrate it. Just you wait and see!

From statement furniture to amazing textiles and everything in between, you're about to tap into the dark side like never before, but remember… do or don't, there is no try.

1. Turn up the heat

homify Living roomFireplaces & accessories
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a super stylish living room, how can you add a little black without it being all encompassing? The easiest way is with a statement fireplace or woodburner. The cast iron looks simply phenomenal and will work in any home, from ultra modern right through to classic.

2. Dare to bare your dark walls

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a way to ease you into dark interior design touches! This exposed brick wall, with a coat of black paint, looks amazing and would be an incredible addition to any bedroom. You can even brighten it up with some colourful furniture or pale clothing on show.

3. Bask in your darkness

Antiqued Mirror Bathroom Panelling Rupert Bevan Ltd BathroomMirrors
Rupert Bevan Ltd

Antiqued Mirror Bathroom Panelling

Rupert Bevan Ltd
Rupert Bevan Ltd
Rupert Bevan Ltd

Black in the bathroom is one of our all time favourite things! Even simple items, like fluffy towels, make a massive impact on your space but coupled with a painted bathtub and a dark radiator? Yikes! Just look at how elegant, rather than gothic, it looks. Are you starting to turn yet?

4. Dine with the devil

Megalith Table Duffy London Dining roomTables
Duffy London

Megalith Table

Duffy London
Duffy London
Duffy London

As statement furniture goes, we think this dining table is going to be hard to beat. As much modern art as it is a practical addition, the jet black legs really add a gravitas that is hard to ignore. This would look phenomenal in any room, regardless of colour scheme.

5. Hotter than hell

Vipp kitchen Vipp KitchenCabinets & shelves
Vipp

Vipp kitchen

Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

If you're not afraid to get super dark, would you consider an all black kitchen? With only a fireplace and shiny utensils breaking up the scheme, we can't help but feel all kinds of mischievous suggesting this to you. With a large window it wouldn't be too overbearing but it would be enviably stylish!

6. Don't coddle the kids with pastels

Possum bed homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
homify

Possum bed

homify
homify
homify

How's this for a bold move? Adding a black wall to your child's room doesn't have to be as dramatic as you might think. If done in blackboard paint it will be super fun as well as deliciously dark. Just make sure they've been good all year though or Krampus might leave some unhappy messages here come Christmas!

7. Make your domain more monochrome

Sparring+ - Skandinavisches Design für Ihren Arbeitsbereich, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Study/officeStorage Metal White
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

If you work from home and have an office set up, black is a great way to stop it from feeling purely functional. Racking, accessories and even stationery in black will bring some serious style points into play and make sure people know that you mean business.

8. Contrast the light with some dark

Black crystal, The Lighting Store The Lighting Store Modern living room
The Lighting Store

Black crystal

The Lighting Store
The Lighting Store
The Lighting Store

It might be the biggest paradox in interior design terms but black lights make a huge impact on your home. Imagine this truly spectacular crystal number in your hallway being the first thing guests see as they walk in. Ooh, you devil!

For a lighter take on things, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Refined Ways To Introduce More White Into Your Home.

The Mind-Blowing Home Extension
Could you be tempted to be more of a devil with your home decor? How are you planning to use black in your home? Let us know...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

