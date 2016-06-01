The Home that's Zingy Inside

Bhavin Taylor Design have come up with yet another incredible interior scheme. This time it's a beautiful Hampstead Heath flat that has an undeniably citrus fresh feel and zingy vibe. It's like a dose of vitamin C in every room!
Offsetting a predominantly white scheme with a myriad of colourful accents, the team have strived to move away from simple minimalism while retaining the clean, bright feel that it offers and the results really speak for themselves. If you've been considering the more fruity end of the colour spectrum for your home, this could be all the inspiration you need.
All white interiors hold a special place in our hearts but we can't deny that some punchy accent colours really help to take a classic scheme to new plains of beautiful. That's exactly what we can see here.
While the majority of the space is white, a plethora of fun accessories and inspired furniture choices have really made this a startlingly different interpretation of a modern kitchen and we love how everything coordinates. Just look at how fantastic the multi-coloured knife set looks against the kitchen cabinets and how well it pairs with the citrus coloured chairs. So sharp!
You might have thought that with such a strong colour scheme in the kitchen, the other rooms might have either been a little more tame or totally different. In actual fact, that pungent lemon and lime styling has been integrated throughout.
The funky cushions, amazing lampshade and coffee table accessories all partner perfectly to give the neutral backdrop a much needed lift. And that rug is the perfect way to tie everything together, from top to bottom!
We are frequently seeing, especially with this design team, a penchant for bringing a little bit of history together with modern styling. Although on paper it shouldn't work, it really does, on every level! Then again, Danish furniture will always be a classic.
Warm wood accent pieces add a new dimension of colour that stop the citrus shades feeling a little bit too tutti frutti. It also adds such a level of natural elegance that you could throw neon pink into the mix here and it would still look refined. The classical wall art is also a super addition to a wonderful living room!
We all know that bedrooms should feel relaxing and restorative but there is a lot to be said for a space that makes you feel instantly refreshed and ready for the day as soon as you wake up.
More white on the walls keeps the theme nice and crisp but the addition of some vibrant bedding reassures you that the accent colours of other rooms haven't been forgotten. The level of perfection achieved with the decorating is nothing short of ultra contemporary but the vibe is so warm.
Never ones to leave any room untouched by their design genius, the team here have extended their reach into the bathroom, and the result is some next level pizazz. While the suite and wall coverings are both super pared back and plain, it's the little touches, such as a glass shower screen and shelves, that make this space sparkle. Colourful glass accessories really complement the look and make the flat so cohesive as a whole.
A stunning home, we think this is a great example of how well vibrant accent colours can work, without overshadowing the more subtle finishes.
For more modern home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Top Floor Travesty to Penthouse Perfection.