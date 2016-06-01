The Home that's Zingy Inside

Bhavin Taylor Design have come up with yet another incredible interior scheme. This time it's a beautiful Hampstead Heath flat that has an undeniably citrus fresh feel and zingy vibe. It's like a dose of vitamin C in every room!

Offsetting a predominantly white scheme with a myriad of colourful accents, the team have strived to move away from simple minimalism while retaining the clean, bright feel that it offers and the results really speak for themselves. If you've been considering the more fruity end of the colour spectrum for your home, this could be all the inspiration you need.